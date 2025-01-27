Western Cape Mobility Department on Festive Season Road Safety Statistics

Hello, Welkom, Molweni,

Thank you for joining us today as we reflect on the Western Cape’s Festive Season Road Safety performance for the period 1 December 2024 to 11 January 2025. This is always an important moment for us, not only to evaluate the outcomes of our initiatives but also to recommit ourselves to ensuring safer roads for every resident and visitor to our province.

First, I want to express my condolences to the families and loved ones of the 139 individuals who tragically lost their lives on our roads this festive season. While any loss of life is devastating, I am encouraged by the fact that this figure represents a 15.24% decrease compared to the 164 fatalities recorded during the same period last year. Similarly, the number of fatal crashes dropped from 142 to 123 - a trend that affirms the positive impact of our approach.

The statistics remind us of the persistent challenges we face. Pedestrians account for the highest number of fatalities, followed by passengers and then drivers. We cannot accept this reality and must intensify our collective efforts to change it.

The Western Cape was the only province in South Africa with a 24/7 Traffic Law Enforcement service. We deployed 701 officers supported by 356 vehicles across the province.

Their efforts were complemented by our partners:

The National Traffic Police, which deployed 82 officers and 17 vehicles.

The City of Cape Town, with 341 officers and 310 vehicles dedicated to managing traffic flow within the Metro.

A total of 1,695 integrated Traffic Law Enforcement operations were conducted, compared to 2,207 during the previous festive season. The focus of the festive season law enforcement differed from previous years, moving away from static operations to increased visibility through sector patrolling. This created a sense of increased law enforcement presence which led to improved road user behaviour. Officers also prioritised high-visibility patrols during nighttime and in hazardous locations, particularly on the N1, N2, and in high-risk Metro areas like Khayelitsha (N2) and Woodstock (N1).

Operations across the Western Cape led to the inspection of over 215 000 (i.e. 215 161) vehicles. From this, 905 arrests were made, including:

627 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, up from 576 last year, with males aged 18-35 the majority of offenders.

Other arrests included speeding, reckless and negligent driving, and fraudulent documentation.

A total of 72,438 fines were issued for various traffic violations, a slight improvement compared to over 87,000 fines last year. However, 72,000 fines remain a cause for concern and demonstrate that driver behaviour still needs significant improvement.

Complementing these enforcement efforts were 43 road safety interventions by our Road Safety Education Unit. Activities included mall activations at locations such as Khayelitsha Mall, Capricorn Square, Nyanga Mall, and Riverside Mall. These campaigns reached approximately 3,286 members of the public and distributed over 1,700 pamphlets. Additionally, 1,062 public transport vehicles were tested at key hubs, including Joe Gqabi and Bellville stations, as well as the Intercape Bus Depot.

We also ran a comprehensive communication campaign incorporating digital and static billboards, mobile trailer boards, radio advertisements, social media outreach, malls screens, and activations along major freeways such as the R300, N1, N2 and N7.

Our collective efforts, supported by our partners and stakeholders, have made a measurable impact. The 15.24% reduction in fatalities is a testament to the dedication of our traffic officers, enforcement partners, and road safety educators. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each of them for their hard work, especially during a time when most people are taking a break and spending time with their loved ones.

As we look ahead, we cannot ignore the sobering realities:

Pedestrian fatalities continue to dominate the statistics, despite showing a decrease of 6%.

Drunk driving remains a major contributor to road carnage, despite over 35,000 (i.e. 35,884) alcohol screenings conducted this season.

Addressing these issues requires sustained commitment. We will continue to prioritise road safety as a shared responsibility and urge all road users to play their part in ensuring safer roads for everyone.

Finally, to the families and friends mourning the loss of loved ones this festive season, I offer my deepest condolences. We will continue working tirelessly to prevent these tragedies.

Let us move forward with a shared resolve to make our roads safer and reduce the unnecessary pain that road incidents bring to so many.

Thank you.

