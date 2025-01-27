MEC Ivan Meyer welcomes first-year students to Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute

On Friday, 24 January 2025, the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism welcomed first-year students to the Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute (EATI) in Stellenbosch.

Addressing the students, Minister Meyer urged them to seize every opportunity EATI offers, as it is their first step in their journey towards helping to grow the province’s critical agricultural sector.

Minister Meyer said, “Human capital development is at the core of the Western Cape Government’s economic growth ambitions.

Being a student at EATI allows you to acquire the knowledge and skills you need to become a professional in one of the most exciting sectors of our economy”.

“A skilled labour force is one of the key pillars of our Growth for Jobs Strategy. Elsenburg has been creating opportunities in agriculture for the youth for more than 125 years. It will continue to do so for many more years to come and enable the sector to contribute to the bold target set for 2035, where our regional economy is growing at 5% annually,” added the Minister.

Recently appointed principal, Granville Stander, urged students to strengthen the legacy and profile of EATI.

In his inaugural address, Mr Stander emphasised that 2025 is their year to thrive and encouraged them to take advantage of every opportunity to grow academically, personally, and socially.

EATI received 6249 applications and was able to offer conditional placement to 568 students for the 2025 academic year.

Besides offering the Bachelor of Agriculture degree and a Diploma in Agriculture, EATI will also, for the first time, offer occupational qualifications: Livestock Supervisor and Orchard and Vineyard Foremen, as well as the Certificate in Horsemanship, in line with the requirements of the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

“The Western Cape Government's economic growth strategy aims to enable people to access opportunities through developing skills and productivity, nurturing local expertise and entrepreneurship, enabling micro-and small-sized enterprises to participate in industry value chains, and supporting self-employment. This is the path we are all on, and your journey starts here at EATI,” concluded the Minister.

