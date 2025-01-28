Lumea Expands Digital Pathology Horizons through Strategic Alliance with Mindpeak GmbH

Lumea partners with Mindpeak to integrate AI tools like Breast Suite and Gleason grading into its platform, advancing precision in digital pathology.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea Inc. , a leader in digital pathology solutions, is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with Mindpeak GmbH , a globally recognized pioneer in AI-driven diagnostic and predictive technologies for cancer care. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing digital pathology by integrating Mindpeak’s state-of-the-art AI solutions into Lumea’s diagnostic platform.Through this collaboration, pathologists using Lumea’s advanced system will gain access to Mindpeak’s comprehensive Breast Suite, alongside tools for PD-L1 analysis and Gleason grading tools for prostate cancer. These innovations enhance tumor grading precision and enable more accurate risk stratification, paving the way for better-informed clinical decisions.Lumea is pleased to integrate Mindpeak’s AI-powered tools into our advanced BxLink platform,” said James Thackeray, Lumea Chief Commercial Officer. “By uniting efficient tissue processing, a cutting-edge image management system, and intelligent AI analytics, Lumea and Mindpeak are contributing to the evolution of digital pathology.”Felix Faber, CEO and Founder of Mindpeak, expressed similar enthusiasm: “Our partnership with Lumea represents the next great step in expanding access to our breakthrough AI tools for biomarker screening, treatment assessment, and patient outcome prediction. Together, we are dedicated to driving healthcare’s digital transformation, ensuring precise diagnostics, and improving patient outcomes worldwide.”The BxLink platform offers open compatibility with Mindpeak’s spearheading image analysis algorithms and AI solutions to support a complete and optimized workflow experience for pathologists. “Through this collaboration, we enhance our position as a recognized leader in providing the most integrated AI software for cancer detection, quantification, and classification, further solidifying our competitive edge in the industry,” Faber added.Lumea’s platform provides laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech innovators with cutting-edge technology for the efficient handling, analysis, and distribution of cellular imagery.This collaboration reinforces Lumea's commitment to supporting labs on their digital transformation journey. By integrating Mindpeak’s AI algorithms into its portfolio, Lumea enhances diagnostic accuracy for pathologists, boosts efficiency for researchers, and expedites personalized treatment pathways for patientsAbout LumeaLumea, a forefront innovator in digital pathology, places patients at the core of its approach. Their best-in-class tissue-handling technology and integrated workflow AI ensure standardization and optimal tissue integrity throughout the entire pathology ecosystem, enhancing overall efficiency and quality. This distinctive strategy improves tissue yield and quality, which can lead to higher cancer detection rates, and results in a return on investment in cost and time-sensitive environments, ultimately setting a higher standard for patient care in cancer diagnostics. Learn more at www.lumeadigital.com About MindpeakFounded in 2018, Mindpeak is a global innovator in AI-driven digital pathology solutions. The company develops cutting-edge algorithms that support pathologists in routine diagnostics, focusing on automating tissue analysis for faster, more accurate results. Mindpeak's platform is designed to enhance productivity and diagnostic confidence in clinical labs, helping to improve patient outcomes in cancer care. For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

