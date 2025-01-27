Tourismo Announces Grand Illumination Symphony Concert Series

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourismo (formerly Junket) is proud to present its inaugural event series, the Grand Illumination Symphony . Launching on February 14, 2025, and running through April 26, 2025, this exclusive series will take place in Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City, bringing a magical, candlelit concert experience to each city simultaneously.The Grand Illumination Symphony offers an unforgettable evening in historic venues illuminated by 1,000 candles, where celebrated ensembles perform a captivating mix of classical masterpieces and modern favorites. Each city’s performances showcase exceptional local talent, ensuring every concert is both a shared celebration and uniquely tailored to its location. Perfect for couples, music lovers, and cultural enthusiasts, the series combines music, ambiance, and artistry in an immersive experience like no other.“We are thrilled to introduce The Grand Illumination Symphony to celebrate extraordinary talent while fostering a connection between audiences and the timeless beauty of art and music,” said Lance Zaal, Founder and CEO of Tourismo. “By bringing this series to multiple cities simultaneously, we aim to create a shared, yet distinct, cultural experience that resonates deeply with local communities.”Each city will feature a distinguished local string ensemble celebrated for their artistry and contributions to the music world:Austin, Texas: Sienna Strings, a women-owned and award-winning quartet blending passion and precision.Chicago, Illinois: Parkwest Strings, a highly regarded ensemble known for their dynamic and powerful performances.Los Angeles, California: Crown Players, an internationally acclaimed quartet with a rich history of royal tributes and Hollywood collaborations.New York, New York: XinOu Strings, led by emotive violinist XinOu Wei, is renowned for Carnegie Hall performances and global acclaim.Austin, TX: University Avenue Church, 1909 University Ave.Chicago, IL: Second Unitarian Church of Chicago, 656 W. Barry Ave.Los Angeles, CA: St. John’s Cathedral, 514 W. Adams Blvd.New York, NY: St. Paul’s German Evangelical Lutheran Church, 315 West 22nd St.Dates & Times:February 14, 22, 28 | March 8, 22, 28 | April 5, 12, 26Showtimes: 7:00 PM & 8:45 PMTickets: Starting at $34.99, available at tourismo.com.

