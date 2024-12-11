US Ghost Adventures Launches Christmas-Themed Tours: Haunting the Holidays

Holiday charm at Brick House Inn Celebrate together with Holiday Group Tours Cheers to holiday spirits on our Haunted Pub Crawl

Celebrate the Holidays with a Festive and Chilling Adventure

GETTYSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join US Ghost Adventures this holiday season for a thrilling experience that will warm your heart and send chills down your spine. This holiday we’re infusing the spirit of Christmas with a supernatural twist. From December 13 to January 1, guests can experience Haunting the Holidays tours in select cities across the country, blending festive cheer with eerie tales of Christmases past.Participating cities include:Williamsburg - Colonial GhostsGettysburg - Civil War GhostPhoenix - Phoenix GhostsSeattle - Seattle TerrorsNew Orleans - New Orleans GhostsBoston - Boston GhostsWilmington - Wilmington GhostsThese festive tours take guests on a journey through the haunted history of each city, combining true tales of ghostly encounters with the magic of the holiday season. Each tour highlights stories of Christmas hauntings, mysterious legends, and chilling historical events set against the backdrop of the season's charm, making them ideal for history buffs, thrill-seekers, and enthusiasts alike.Exclusive Haunted Pub CrawlsFor those seeking spirits of another kind, Christmas-themed Haunted Pub Crawls will be offered on select dates: December 13/14, 20/21, and 27/28. Cities hosting these exclusive events include:Washington, DC - DC GhostsBaltimore - Baltimore GhostsSalem - Salem Ghosts“Haunting the Holidays combines the warmth of the holiday season with the intrigue of haunted history,” said Lance Zaal, Founder of US Ghost Adventures. “It’s a truly unique way to celebrate the season while exploring the haunted stories of these iconic locations.”Each tour is conducted by a local expert guide with in-depth knowledge of the city's history and hauntings. Space is limited, and reservations are encouraged to secure your spot. For more information and to book your tour, visit usghostadventures.com.About US Ghost Adventures:US Ghost Adventures currently conducts ghost tours in 150 cities across the United States and operates some of the nation’s most historic and haunted locations, including the Lizzie Borden House and the Villisca Axe Murder House. With a mission to uncover and share the true stories of America's most haunted sites, US Ghost Adventures offers immersive experiences combining history, storytelling, and the thrill of haunted exploration. For more information, visit usghostadventures.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.