HistoWiz Expands PathologyMap™ with Advanced AI Tools from Aiosyn and AIRA Matrix

Enhance your research with HistoWiz's PathologyMap™, now integrated with advanced AI tools from Aiosyn and AIRA Matrix.

This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing digital pathology and supporting the scientific community with innovative solutions.” — Linh Hoang, CEO of HistoWiz

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HistoWiz, a leading provider of histopathology services, is excited to announce the integration of advanced AI tools from Aiosyn and AIRA Matrix into its PathologyMap™ platform. This collaboration enhances PathologyMap's capabilities, offering researchers cutting-edge solutions for tissue analysis and accelerating scientific discoveries.Aiosyn's AI-powered solutions are specifically designed for preclinical and research studies, providing robust tools for analyzing renal tissue samples. These tools enable more precise and faster identification of pathological changes, improving the understanding and treatment of kidney diseases.AIRA Matrix offers sophisticated image analysis capabilities for automated scoring, quantification, and histological feature recognition. Their advanced AI models facilitate faster and more accurate diagnoses, making them ideal for both preclinical and clinical research."By integrating Aiosyn and AIRA Matrix's AI tools into PathologyMap, we are providing our users with state-of-the-art resources to enhance their research capabilities," said Linh Hoang, CEO of HistoWiz. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to advancing digital pathology and supporting the scientific community with innovative solutions."PathologyMap is a web-based platform that enables researchers to view, manage, analyze, and share their histopathology data seamlessly. The addition of these AI tools allows for one-click analysis, streamlining workflows and improving data accuracy.For more information about PathologyMap and the integrated AI tools, visit HistoWiz's AI Apps Library About HistoWizHistoWiz accelerates scientific research and discoveries by automating histology and digital pathology solutions. The company processes tissue specimens for both GLP and non-GLP studies and digitizes the data onto its web-based platform, PathologyMap™, for customers to review their results. HistoWiz's network of more than 130 on-call, board-certified pathologists is available for on-demand consultation with the click of a button. Through automation and AI, HistoWiz's innovations promote a deeper understanding of biology by enabling global collaboration to drive scientific advancement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.