HistoWiz Launches Advanced Block Management Solution, Expanding Capabilities of PathologyMap™ 2.0

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HistoWiz, a leading provider of histopathology services, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative FFPE Block Management Solution , an integrated feature of the recently upgraded PathologyMap™ 2.0 platform . This new solution provides researchers with unparalleled access and control over their valuable tissue samples, combining digital convenience with physical security.With the introduction of this service, users can now benefit from 24/7 digital access to their paraffin-embedded block inventory, giving them the confidence of an ultra secure storage solution and immediate access to HistoWiz histology services. By seamlessly linking stored blocks with associated digital slides and research data through PathologyMap 2.0, researchers can easily manage their entire workflow in one place.Key Features of the Block Management Solution Include:- 24-hour physical block retrieval: Access your tissue blocks at any time for fast and convenient research.- Rapid HistoWiz section and staining services: Receive histology results in as few as 3 days, enabling quicker research timelines.- Reduced risk of sample loss: Store your paraffin blocks at HistoWiz’s secure cataloging system and regulatory compliant facility , reducing the chance of misplacement or damage.- Limit duplications and redundancies: With all your data in one place, streamline your workflow and minimize unnecessary repeats.“As research teams increasingly gravitate towards integrated solutions for their histology needs, we are thrilled to offer a cutting-edge block management service designed to reduce risk and maximize research efficiency,” said Jerry Kuang, Chief Operations Officer at HistoWiz. “This enhancement to PathologyMap 2.0 reflects our commitment to delivering a comprehensive histopathology workflow for our users and underscores our mission to accelerate scientific discoveries by empowering researchers to focus less on logistics and more on driving scientific breakthroughs”The Block Management Solution complements HistoWiz's suite of services, including whole slide scanning, digital slide storage, and expert pathology consultation. By providing physical and digital solutions in one platform, HistoWiz continues to set the standard for innovation in delivering histopathology services.For more information about HistoWiz’s Block Management Solution, visit www.histowiz.com/blocks/ or contact Faria Kabir.About HistoWizHistoWiz accelerates scientific research and discoveries by automating histology and digital pathology solutions. The company processes tissue specimens for both GLP and non-GLP and digitizes the data onto its web-based platform PathologyMap™ for customers to review their results. This proprietary online platform enables researchers to quickly view, manage, analyze, and share their histopathology data and perform on-platform image analysis. HistoWiz’s network of more than 130 on-call, board-certified pathologists is also available for on-demand consultation with the click of a button. Through automation and AI, HistoWiz’s innovations promote a deeper understanding of biology by enabling global collaboration to drive scientific advancement.

HistoWiz Block Management Solution

