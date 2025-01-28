Blackstone Valley Prep in Rhode Island to Celebrate Deployment of 24 Brand New Electric School Buses at Ribbon Cutting

Durham team members attending an EV training session at their Cumberland, RI Customer Service Center (CSC)

CUMBERLAND, RI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackstone Valley Prep (BVP) and Durham School Services will officially unveil their twenty-four new electric school buses at a ribbon cutting celebration on Tuesday, January 28, at 12 p.m. at Durham School Services’ transportation depot located at 1 John C Dean Memorial Blvd, Cumberland, RI 02864. Governor McKee will be in attendance at the event, and all are welcome to attend and will have an opportunity to tour the bus.The twenty-four new electric school buses have replaced part of the school district’s existing fleet of standard school buses and began serving the community in mid-December. This new Electric Vehicle (EV) venture significantly catapults BVP to the forefront as an EV leader in its community. The procurement of the new electric school buses was made possible through funding awarded to the school district from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program In preparation for the new EV buses, Durham School Services team members participated in training sessions provided by our regional maintenance team and were also joined by representatives from IC Bus and Highland Electric Fleets , where they received hands-on training on how to properly and proficiently maintain and operate the new vehicles, as well as the 24 newly installed Tellus chargers.“Our team has been buzzing with excitement to finally introduce the new electric school buses to the students and community at the ribbon cutting event,” said Francisco Monteiro, Area General Manager, Durham School Services. “Blackstone Valley Prep and our team have put in a considerable amount of hard work and hours into this sustainability effort. I think I speak for everyone when I say that we feel a sense of pride and accomplishment now that the electric buses are ready to hit the road.”Wayne Skinner, Senior Vice President of Maintenance at Durham School Services, continued, “We worked tirelessly to ensure all the proper infrastructure and charging stations were in place to make this project a success, and I’m pleased to say that we were beyond successful. This EV endeavor is representative of our Company’s values and commitment to safety and enhancing our community. I am immensely proud of our team and district partner and can’t wait for the students and community to see and experience the buses in action.”Beth Dowd, Director of Operations at Blackstone Valley Prep, added, "By embracing this more sustainable initiative, we're supporting the well-being of BVP scholars, our communities, and the environment, and prioritizing a healthier and more vibrant future for all.""Blackstone Valley Prep’s deployment of 24 electric school buses—the largest in Rhode Island—is a landmark achievement in student transportation," said Matt Stanberry, VP of Market Development at Highland Electric Fleets. "This project reflects a shared commitment by BVP, Durham School Services, IC Bus, and Highland Electric Fleets to prioritize student health and wellness while embracing innovative solutions that set a new standard for schools across the state."-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.

