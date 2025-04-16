Durham School Services Recognizes Growth and Service Excellence at Grand Opening of New Bus Yard Facility in Florida

Durham School Services team celebrating the grand opening of its facility with a ribbon cutting Durham School Services team members gathered together to enjoy lunch at the bus yard facility grand opening event

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Durham School Services celebrated more growth and expansion with the grand opening of its new bus yard facility in Duval County today, which will serve students from Arlington to the Beaches. Team members, school district transportation staff, and local media attended the event.“Today was a day to have fun and recognize those who transport our most precious cargo safely, on time, and ready to learn. It was also a chance to recognize the people who keep the buses running. We have been extremely excited about the opening and what it means for our drivers, monitors and community,” said Nicoll Conden, General Manager at Durham School Services.More than 100 drivers will operate out of the new bus yard. Durham School Services has been part of the Jacksonville area since 2009 and has almost 400 service routes in the Arlington, Southside, Mandarin and Beaches areas. As a dedicated community partner and as part of its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program, Durham’s team members have participated in several community events such as Wreaths Across America, back to school events and the city’s Christmas party.-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and people. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our customers and the communities we serve.

