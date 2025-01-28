Nonprofit Leader Zamzam Foundation selects Brightpoint Infotech for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Implementation

Zamzam Foundation selects Brightpoint Infotech for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central Implementation

Brightpoint Infotech is delighted to announce that it has been selected by one of the finest Nonprofit Organization Zamzam Foundation, based in Somalia.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zamzam Foundation is the largest national, humanitarian and development Nonprofit NGO in the region. Zamzam Foundation was established with a mission to serve the most vulnerable people affected by human and natural crises in the Horn of Africa.Zamzam Foundation was using a mix of Excel and shared drives and looking to have a cloud-based ERP platform for streamlining operations and enhance donor management. They needed a robust cloud-based ERP platform that helps organizations manage operations smoothly and in a hassle-free manner and Dynamics 365 Business Central was recommended to them. Brightpoint Infotech , President & Co-Founder Navin Mirpuri comments “Zamzam approached Brightpoint Infotech with a requirement to modernize their current systems. We worked closely with the Zamzam Foundation Team to understand their unique requirements and recommended Dynamics 365 Business Central. Deploying Dynamics 365 Business Central will deeply benefit Zamzam Foundation and give them a single source of truth across all projects, while also keeping their IT administration efforts to a minimal.”Zamzam Foundation, Head of Digital Solutions, Kevin Onyando comments “After conducting a comprehensive evaluation of leading ERP vendors, we chose Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central as the ideal solution for our needs. Brightpoint Infotech stood out as our implementation partner due to their extensive expertise and proven success in delivering ERP solutions for global Nonprofit organizations.”About Brightpoint InfotechBrightpoint Infotech, a distinguished Microsoft Gold and Business Solutions Global Partner, specializes exclusively in Microsoft Dynamics 365. With a mission to empower businesses worldwide, we deliver innovative solutions to address complex business challenges through Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform.Headquartered in Florida, USA, our global presence extends to delivery centers in Kenya, Dubai, Mumbai, and Chennai, ensuring seamless support across continents.Since 2012, Brightpoint Infotech has successfully partnered with over 250 clients—spanning small and medium-sized enterprises—across North America, Africa, the Middle East, and India. Our expertise spans diverse industries, including Manufacturing, Trading and Distribution, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Retail, Professional Services, Nonprofits, and Higher Education.Let Brightpoint Infotech be your partner in transforming business challenges into opportunities for growth and success.

