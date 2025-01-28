Tuuti Agency Gives Back Through Billboards to Local Children’s Nonprofit, Camp River Run

Tuuti — Creative Communications Agency

Lamar Advertising and Tuuti Team Up with Camp River Run for a Year of Donated Billboard Advertising

At first, we didn’t believe this opportunity was real. These billboards will be monumental for our little nonprofit and for the children that wouldn’t otherwise get to experience Camp River Run.” — Amanda Stone, Executive Director of Camp River Run

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuuti Agency and Lamar Advertising are proud to announce their community collaboration to give back to a local children’s nonprofit, Camp River Run. Throughout the year, Camp River Run will be featured on multiple billboards across the Treasure Valley, courtesy of Lamar Advertising, with the billboard designs donated by Tuuti.

“We’re honored that Lamar chose to partner with us for such a meaningful community project,” says Shawnda Huffman, CEO and Founder of Tuuti. “There are so many amazing nonprofits in the Treasure Valley, but Camp River Run’s mission deeply resonated with both our teams. We’re excited to help amplify Camp River Run’s work and connect them with even more families in our community.”

Camp River Run was founded 17 years ago by Shawna Van Beek with a heartfelt mission: to provide a no-cost summer camp experience for children with life-threatening medical conditions. Located in the picturesque setting of Hidden Paradise, Idaho, the camp welcomes kids aged 7-17 and gives them a chance to simply be kids — offering a sense of belonging, excitement, and joy through a variety of organized activities. Entirely volunteer-driven and funded through donations, Camp River Run relies on community support to continue creating these life-changing experiences.

This new billboard campaign will span the entire year, featuring a fresh design each quarter. The designs will highlight key aspects of the nonprofit’s work, including the 2025 “Boots and Bling Share in the Dream” fundraising gala, details about camp applications, volunteer opportunities, and a recap of the incredible experiences from this year’s camp. Designed by Tuuti, these advertisements aim to increase awareness, inspire future campers, and drive much-needed donations to keep the camp thriving for years to come.

Amanda Stone, Executive Director of Camp River Run, shares, “We are beyond grateful for this generous partnership with Lamar and Tuuti! At first, we didn’t believe this opportunity was real. These billboards will be monumental for our little nonprofit and for the children that wouldn’t otherwise get to experience Camp River Run. Without donations, our camp wouldn’t be possible.”

Tuuti’s Creative Director, MaKayla Beaudoin, adds, “Community is a big part of who we are as a team, so we’re always looking for ways to give back. When we heard about this opportunity, we couldn’t wait to get started. We hope the billboards will give Camp River Run more well-deserved attention to continue to spread their wonderful mission. It means the world to us to be part of making a difference in our community.”

Keep your eyes out for the billboards that are now displayed across the Treasure Valley. To learn more about Camp River Run and this year's award gala on February 22nd, visit their website.

About Tuuti:

Tuuti is an award-winning, female-owned creative communications marketing agency that specializes in boosting brand awareness, nurturing reputations, and strengthening connections between companies and consumers. Some of the services they provide include content creation, event planning, graphic design, influencer management, public relations, social media, and traditional media buying.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Director of Public Relations for Tuuti, at caylie@tuutiagency.com.

