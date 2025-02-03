Thomas Cuisine Names Liz Oba as REAL Food Mission Ambassador

Transforming Food Systems: Thomas Cuisine Launches Groundbreaking Role for REAL Food Advocacy

BOISE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Cuisine is breaking new ground in the foodservice industry with the launch of its REAL Food Mission Ambassador role. Longtime team member Liz Oba has been named to this pivotal position, where she will lead efforts to deliver nutrient-dense, scratch-cooked meals and drive positive change in food systems both within the company and beyond.

According to the American Council on Science and Health, nearly 60% of the average American diet consists of processed foods, contributing to increased risks for chronic illnesses such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Recognizing this urgent need for change, Thomas Cuisine created the REAL Food Mission Ambassador role to lead the charge in driving advocacy and education by inspiring both internal teams and external partners to embrace a REAL food philosophy.

As a REAL Food Mission Ambassador, Liz will focus on enhancing Thomas Cuisine’s food integrity by embedding REAL food standards into procurement practices and culinary operations, while inspiring team members and partners alike. Her work will also position Thomas Cuisine as an industry leader through advocacy at conferences, strategic partnerships, and public engagements.

Liz brings a wealth of expertise to this position. A registered dietitian, former collegiate athlete, accomplished project manager, and skilled culinarian, Liz has been a key contributor to the Thomas Cuisine team since 2017. Her resume includes serving as Food Service Director at the Eating Recovery Center in Denver, where she helped patients rebuild their relationship with food and solidified her own belief in food as medicine.

“Liz is, without question, one of the most passionate and inspiring team members I’ve had the privilege to work with,” says Alison Patt, President & CEO of Thomas Cuisine. “Her expertise as a dietitian, culinarian, and leader makes her the perfect champion for our REAL food mission. Not only is this role a first for Thomas Cuisine, but it also marks a significant step forward for our industry.”

Looking ahead, this role will expand to include creating a REAL Food Certification Program and strengthening collaborations with like-minded organizations to advocate for systemic change on a national level. With Liz leading this initiative, Thomas Cuisine is set to inspire innovation and champion healthier, more sustainable food choices across the industry.

About Thomas Cuisine: Founded in 1986 by Thad Thomas, Thomas Cuisine is a privately-held foodservice management company on a mission to provide REAL food and genuine service. Their services extend to corporations, healthcare providers, independent schools, and senior living communities nationwide. Their team of culinarians, dieticians, and foodservice leaders focus on thoughtful sourcing, quality ingredients, and nourishing meals to make a REAL food difference.

