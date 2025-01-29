Private Jet Card Comparisons Launches Enterprise Subscriptions for Wealth Advisors and Lifestyle Providers

Pathstone is the launch customer of ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS from private aviation buyer's guide Private Jet Card Comparisons

Pathstone, One of the Largest Independent Registered Investment Advisors Dedicated to Serving the UHNW market, Becomes Launch Customer of ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private Jet Card Comparisons , the premier private aviation buyer's guide, has launched ENTERPRISE CONNECT and ENTERPRISE DIRECT, two new subscription ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS options designed to support wealth management ﬁrms, concierge services, payment systems, and high-end lifestyle providers. These products provide a tailored approach for companies managing multiple clients, enabling them to ﬁnd the best private aviation solutions for various ﬂying needs.Founded in 2017 by media veteran Doug Gollan, Private Jet Card Comparisons is known for helping high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals navigate the complexities of private aviation. The service delivers objective data-driven comparisons of over 80 private jet providers, including jet cards, fractional ownership, and membership programs. Its new ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS offerings extend these beneﬁts to companies that want to provide their clients with access to industry-leading insights and decision-making tools.“There are over 80 fractional, jet card, and membership providers in the U.S., offering more than 500 program options. Navigating these contracts—often ﬁlled with complex terms—can be a daunting task,” explains Doug Gollan, President and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. “Our platform simpliﬁes this process, empowering aviation buyers to save time and make informed decisions using our proprietary DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS tool. With Enterprise Connect and Enterprise Direct, wealth management ﬁrms, concierge services, and other luxury providers can now offer these insights as a value-added service, enhancing client loyalty and satisfaction.” Pathstone , a partner-owned advisory ﬁrm offering highly customized investment advice and comprehensive family office services to ultra-high net worth families, endowments, and foundations, with nearly $160B in total assets under advisement and administration, will serve as the inaugural client of the ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS program.“Pathstone was built on providing informed, fact-based, and sophisticated solutions to our clients,” said Steve Braverman, Chairman of Pathstone. “Through the Pathstone FlightPath service, we help our clients optimize their private aviation options, and this new tool from Private Jet Card Comparisons will help to further enhance the custom work we do for our clients in this area.”QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING, a key feature of the platform, is the private aviation industry’sonly tool that allows clients to compare ﬂight costs between different providers based oncontracted rates, additional fees, and operational policies. This ensures clients receive a true costcomparison, factoring in all the nuances that impact the overall cost of a private ﬂight.“We are thrilled to welcome Pathstone as a launch customer for our ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS,” adds Gollan. “Our research shows there are over 250,000 UHNW individuals in North America, with 95% of those who started ﬂying privately during the Covid pandemic continuing to use private aviation. This speaks volumes about the sustained demand and value of personalized aviation services.”Private Jet Card Comparisons’ internal research also reveals that 72% of its members choose private aviation for door-to-door time savings, 57% for access to more convenient airports, and 45% when no nonstop commercial options are available. Over a third (35%) opt for private ﬂights to avoid long drives.“Private aviation users gain hours and even days in business productivity and family time,” Gollan adds. “However, ﬁnding the right private aviation solution can be complicated, and that’s where our service bridges the gap.”Two Customizable Options for Enterprise Solutions1. ENTERPRISE CONNECT: Designed for companies that want to actively facilitate the selection process for their clients, becoming the link between them and Private Jet Card Comparisons during analysis and decision-making.2. ENTERPRISE DIRECT: Ideal for ﬁrms wishing to offer direct access to Private Jet Card Comparisons’ membership services via gift codes or statement credits, enabling clients to engage directly with the platform as needed.About PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is the go-to subscription-based consumer buyer's guide for navigating private aviation programs, from on-demand charters and jet sharing to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. The platform features over 500 program options from 80+ providers, with a database of 40,000+ data points updated over 150 times in 2024. Subscribers can compare programs using 65+ variables, receive access to the industry’s only QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING tool, and request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports to ﬁnd the best ﬁt for their unique ﬂying needs. For more information, visit Private Jet Card Comparisons.About PATHSTONEPathstone is a client-centric, partner-owned ﬁrm dedicated to serving ultra-high net worth families, single family offices, and foundations and endowments. With a depth and breadth of expertise, our advisors provide a holistic suite of family office services, tailored wealth management, investment advisory, trust and estate planning, tax, bill pay, and other lifestyle management services, all delivered in-house. With offices across the United States, we focus on an advocacy-driven approach, empowering our clients to realize their unique long-term goals and sustain their legacy. Discover more at www.Pathstone.com

