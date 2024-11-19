Over 1,000 Private Jet Users Speak In New, Just-Released Consumer Research
The 395-page report includes what private aviation users want when buying, what they bought, how sustainability and other issues factor in decision-makingMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most comprehensive research on private aviation consumers contains more trend data and insights into key jet card and fractional providers than ever before. Over 1,000 private users and consumers considering private aviation provide the basis for the findings outlined in The Jet Card Report by Private Jet Card Comparisons 2024/25.
The fourth annual edition provides a road map for companies that sell fractional ownership, jet cards, memberships, on-demand charter, and jet-sharing programs.
The research is also critical for companies that sell services to jet card, membership, and fractional providers. Brokers and operators contemplating programmatic offerings also benefit.
Investors and analysts in business aviation will find the research helpful in assessing the market and understanding how consumers view the products and providers.
Over 800 Decider Custom Analysis requests and survey responses from 594 Private Jet Card Comparisons paid subscribers to provide the data.
Decider Custom Analysis requests are what subscribers want when they are in the buying process. The requests are from September 2023 through August 2024. The annual survey was conducted in the field from mid-July through mid-September to ensure that singular news events did not impact the results. Results are projectable within a +/- 2% margin of error.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 1 – WHAT PRIVATE AVIATION BUYERS WANT
Section 1 – What they want – Overview
(Repeated in Sections 2 through 14)
1.0 Overview
1.1 How many hours do you expect to fly in the next 12 months?
1.1 a Do you expect to fly privately 50+ hours per year for the next 3 years?
1.2 What type of aircraft do you want?
1.2.a Open to Turboprop Flyers – Also Use
1.2.b Very Light Jet Flyers – Also Use
1.2.c Light Jet Flyers – Also Use
1.2.d Midsize Jet Flyers – Also Use
1.2.e Super Midsize Jet Flyers – Also Use
1.2.f Large Cabin Flyers – Also Use
1.3 What’s the minimum lead time before departure you want to book flights?
1.4 Are your plans likely to change in the last 72 hours?
1.5 Are you flexible to avoid peak days by moving your trip date?
1.5.a How many days are you willing to move your trip to avoid peak days/blackout dates?
1.5.b What are the reasons you avoid peak days?
- Flexible departure; Surcharges; Longer booking/cancelation window
1.6 Do you want to upgrade or downgrade the size of the aircraft based on need?
1.7 What type of pricing do you want?
- Dynamic; Fixed/Capped; Unsure
1.8 Do you ever need more than one airplane at the same time?
1.9 Are you open to flying turboprops to save money?
1.10 Do you require a fully enclosed toilet?
1.11 Are you open to working with boutique/smaller providers?
1.12 Will you be flying unaccompanied minors?
1.13 Do you need guaranteed WiFi?
1.14 Are you interested in shared private flights/buying individual seats on private jet flights?
1.15 Are you bringing pets?
Section 2 – Focus on the Very Light Jet Flyer
Section 3 – Focus on the Light Jet Flyer
Section 4 – Focus on the Midsize Jet Flyer
Section 5 – Focus on the Super Midsize Jet Flyer
Section 6 – Focus on the Large Cabin Jet Flyer
Section 7 – Opportunities for the Turboprop market
Section 8 – Opportunities for Boutique/Small Providers
Section 9 – The Last-Minute Flyer – 24-hour call-out less
Section 10 – The Planners -Book at least 7 days in advance
Section 11 – The Connected Flyer – Must Have WiFi
Section 12 – Flight Sharing
Section 13 – The 50+ hour flyer
Section 14 – The Entry Flyer – 15 hours or less in the next 12 months
PART 2 – WHAT THEY BOUGHT, THEIR EXPERIENCES AND FUTURE PLANS
15.1 Newcomers – How do you expect your private flying to change after post-Covid?
15.2 Existing Flyers – How do you expect your private flying to change post-Covid?
15.3 All Flyers – Post-COVID-19 flying compared to prior pre-COVID-19
15.4 How have airline and airport delays and cancelations impacted your use of private aviation?
15.5.a Impact of Airport Delays and Cancelations – Considering Private Aviation
15.5.b Reasons to Choose Private Aviation – All Flyers
15.5.c Reasons to Choose Private Aviation – Considering Private Aviation
15.5 Reasons to fly privately
15.5.a Reasons to Fly Privately – New Flyers
15.5.b Reasons to Fly Privately – Pre-Covid-Flyers
15.5.c Reasons to Fly Privately – Considering Private Aviation
15.6 What are your current private aviation solutions?
15.6a Fractional Owners – What are your current private aviation solutions?
15.6b Whole Aircraft Owners – What are your current private aviation solutions?
15.7 Approximately how much was the deposit of your last jet card/membership purchase
15.8 Satisfaction with Current Provider
15.8a Satisfaction with Current Provider - Had Service Issues
15.8b Satisfaction with Current Provider - Fractional Ownership Users
15.9 As private flying has reached record levels in the past year, have you experienced any delays, cancelations, or service lapses?
15.10 Are you considering changing providers?
15.10.a New Flyers
15.10.b Pre-Covid Flyers
15.10.c Fractional Ownership Users
15.10.d Had Service Issues
15.11 Which of the following are most impacting your decision to seek another private aviation provider?
15.12 What was negotiated?
15.13 By how many days would you move your flight to get a 10% discount on your flight price?
15.13.a Considering Private Aviation
15.14 Financial Stability of Providers
15.14.a Considering Private Aviation
15.14.b Fractional Ownership Users
15.15 All Flyers: Importance of Sustainability Programs when Choosing and Program
15.15.a Considering Private Aviation
15.15.b Fractional Ownership
15.16 Personal Financial Outlook
15.16.a Lifestyle Interests
15.17 Provider Engagement
15.18 Total Active Jet Card/Fractional Customers
15.19 First-Time Jet Card/Fractional Customers
15.20 Considered, But Didn’t Purchase
15.21 Pipeline (Didn’t buy/Still considering for the future)
15.22 Leavers: % of clients who left a provider as a % of total clients
Section 15 – Section II
15.23 What is your overall satisfaction level with your current provider(s)?
15.24 Over the past 12 months, have you experienced any delays, cancelations, or service lapses?
15.25 Are you considering changing providers?
15.26 Which of the following are most impacting your decision to seek another private aviation provider (Five largest)?
15.27 Historical Satisfaction
15.27.a NetJets
15.27.b Sentient Jet
15.27.c Wheels Up
15.27.d FlyExclusive
15.27.e Flexjet
15.28 – Analysis of Key Issues
15.28 – AI Analysis of Comments
15.28.a Benefits for Private Aviation
15.28.b Impact of Airlines and Airports For Private Jet Usage
15.28.c Financial and Stability Concerns
15.28.d What Was Negotiated
15.28.e Sustainability Comments
15.28.f Full Private Jet Owners Speak
15.28.g Ad Hoc Charter Comments
15.28.h How Are Price Increases Impacting Consumers
15.29 – Analysis of Flight Provider Comments
15.29.a NetJets
15.29.b Sentient Jet
15.29.c Wheels Up
15.29.d FlyExclusive
15.29.e Flexjet
15.29.f Nicholas Air
15.29.g XO
15.29.h Jet Linx
15.29.i Jets.com
15.29.j Magellan Jets
15.29.k OneFlight International
15.29.l PlaneSense
15.29.m Fly Alliance
15.29.n VistaJet
15.29.o Airshare
For more information about the report, CLICK HERE.
ABOUT PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONS
Private Jet Card Comparisons is a consumer buyer's guide subscription service incorporating private aviation programs, from on-demand charter and jet sharing to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. Its database includes over 500 program options from over 80 providers with over 40,000 data points updated regularly—over 150 times in 2024. Subscribers compare programs by over 65 variables, saving time and enabling them to buy confidently. QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING is the industry's only pricing calculator that allows users to compare all-in flight costs for providers head-to-head. Paid subscribers – Members - have access to the database and can request DECIDER CUSTOM ANALYSIS Reports when they need to identify the solutions and programs that best fit their flying needs. Private Jet Card Comparisons enables subscribers to save time and buy confidently.
Doug Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 786-567-7333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.