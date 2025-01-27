Huntingdon Man Arrested on Child Rape and Incest Charges

CARROLL COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the office of the 24th District Attorney General’s Office, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Huntingdon man.

On Thursday, January 23rd, at the request of the 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI special agents began investigating James Edward Thomas, Jr. for allegations of sexual misconduct. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that identified Thomas as the individual responsible for the misconduct.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for James E. Thomas, Jr. (DOB 12/19/1945), charging him with one count each of Aggravated Rape of a Child, Aggravated Sexual Battery, and Incest. Thomas was arrested on January 24th in the 100 block of Veterans Drive North in Huntingdon and booked into the Carroll County Jail on a $275,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.