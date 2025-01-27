Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/20/25-1/24/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, January 20
State holiday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday, January 21
No public meetings
Wednesday, January 22
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
10:00 am: Executive Division meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
1:00 pm: Agency meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
3:30 pm: Agency meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
Thursday, January 23
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
12:30: House Majority Caucus
Location: House Majority Caucus Room
1:00 pm: Senate Majority Caucus
Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
3:15 pm: Agency meeting
Location: Utah State Capitol
6:00 pm: Governor’s State of the State Address
Location: House Chambers, Utah State Capitol
Friday, January 24
Throughout the day: Legislative meetings
2:15 pm: Agency meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol
