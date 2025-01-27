Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/20/25-1/24/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, January 20 State holiday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tuesday, January 21 No public meetings Wednesday, January 22 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 10:00 am: Executive Division meeting Location: Utah State Capitol 1:00 pm: Agency meeting Location: Utah State Capitol 3:30 pm: Agency meeting Location: Utah State Capitol Thursday, January 23 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 12:30: House Majority Caucus Location: House Majority Caucus Room 1:00 pm: Senate Majority Caucus Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room 3:15 pm: Agency meeting Location: Utah State Capitol 6:00 pm: Governor’s State of the State Address Location: House Chambers, Utah State Capitol Friday, January 24 Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 2:15 pm: Agency meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol

