Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,686 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/20/25-1/24/25 

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, January 20

State holiday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday, January 21

No public meetings

Wednesday, January 22

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

10:00 am: Executive Division meeting 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

1:00 pm: Agency meeting 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

3:30 pm: Agency meeting 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

Thursday, January 23

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

12:30: House Majority Caucus 

Location: House Majority Caucus Room  

1:00 pm: Senate Majority Caucus 

Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room  

3:15 pm: Agency meeting 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

6:00 pm: Governor’s State of the State Address 

Location: House Chambers, Utah State Capitol 

Friday, January 24

Throughout the day: Legislative meetings 

2:15 pm: Agency meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol 

3:00 pm: Staff meeting  

Location: Office of the Attorney General, Utah State Capitol 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 1/20/25-1/24/25 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more