Converse Bus Shop renamed after longtime SCDE employee

The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) held a ceremony to commemorate the renaming of the Converse School Bus Shop to the David T. Brewington School Bus Maintenance Center on January 24.

David 'Dave' Brewington, a senior school bus technician, has dedicated 58 years (and counting) to student transportation in South Carolina. He began his career as a student school bus driver for Spartanburg School District Seven in 1967. After graduating high school in 1969, he joined the SCDE.

Brewington was hired as a fuel truck operator at the Spartanburg Bus Shop and then transferred to the Converse Bus Shop in 1977. His impact extends beyond county lines. While at the bus shop, he has worked alongside and mentored 5 shop foreman, 2 county supervisors, 1 area supervisor, 2 engineering associates, 2 maintenance directors, and 2 state directors of transportation.

"Dave embodies the spirit and commitment of public service," said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. "His dedication and passion for student transportation safety has inspired a generation of leaders in the field, and the Department is thrilled that his work will be forever remembered through the renaming of the bus shop where he spent the vast majority of his career."﻿

Other accolades for Brewington during his career include:

The David T. Brewington School Bus Maintenance Center serves Spartanburg County School District Two, Spartanburg School District Three, and Spartanburg School District Seven.