NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 1/27/25-1/31/25

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule Jan. 27 – Jan. 31, 2025 **The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** Monday, Jan. 27 10:00 a.m. Meet with Rahsaan Thomas

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 10:15 a.m. Meeting with America250 Utah Commission

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 10:45 a.m. Meeting on housing affordability

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 11:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Tech Week

Location: Salt Lake Crossing, Salt Lake City Tuesday, Jan. 28 09:20 a.m. Meet with BETA Technologies CEO

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol 10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol 1:45 p.m. MIDA Project discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 2:40 p.m. Meet with Brian Redd, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Corrections

Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol 3:15 p.m. Meet with Senator Jerry Stevenson

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 29 9:00 a.m. Meet with Minority Leadership

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Speak at Energy Solutions Customer Conference

Location: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown, Salt Lake City 1:45 p.m. Photo with Utah Highway Patrol from the Presidential Inauguration

Location: Utah State Capitol 2:15 p.m. Meeting with Herriman Mayor Lorin Palmer

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 2:45 p.m. Photo with Kassandra Reid, Pledge of Allegiance at 2025 inauguration

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Thursday, Jan. 30 9:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leadership

Location: House Rules Room, Utah State Capitol 10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol 1:45 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office Fellows

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Friday, Jan. 31 9:00 a.m. Senior Staff Meeting

Location: Virtual Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule Jan. 27 – Jan. 31, 2025 **The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** Monday, Jan. 27 8:30 a.m. Staff meeting Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol 9:30 a.m. Managers meeting Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 10:30 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol 11:00 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 28 No public meetings Wednesday, Jan. 29 6:00 a.m. Attend Agora Institute meeting

Location: John Hopkins University, 555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 12:30 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Secretaries-Only Meeting

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 2:00 p.m. Participate in House Admin Committee roundtable

Location: Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC Thursday, Jan. 30 6:00 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: State Records & Archives Committee

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 7:00 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: Cybersecurity Committee Meeting

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 8:15 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: Elections Committee Meeting

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 10:00 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Awards Luncheon

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 11:30 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: Voter Registration List Maintenance Panel

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 3:30 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Welcome Reception

Location: 1700 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22202 Friday, Jan. 31 6:30 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: International Relations Committee

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 8:30 a.m. Media Interview with AP

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 9:00 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Workshop: We Didn’t Start the Fire: 2024 Election Crisis Communications Look Back & Lessons Learned

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 10:15 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Civics Groups Luncheon

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 12:15 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Workshop: A Look Ahead – Considerations for Election Systems in 2025 & Beyond

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 1:30 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Workshop: Scams Impacting the Business Community

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 2:15 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Workshop: Civics IRL: 2024 Engagement & Outreach Efforts

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 1:30 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Evening Reception

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC Saturday, Feb. 1 6:45 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Secretaries-Only Meeting

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC 8:00 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: Business Meeting

Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC

