NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 1/27/25-1/31/25
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 27 – Jan. 31, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 27
10:00 a.m. Meet with Rahsaan Thomas
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:15 a.m. Meeting with America250 Utah Commission
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:45 a.m. Meeting on housing affordability
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Tech Week
Location: Salt Lake Crossing, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Jan. 28
09:20 a.m. Meet with BETA Technologies CEO
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. MIDA Project discussion
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:40 p.m. Meet with Brian Redd, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Corrections
Location: Capitol Boardroom, Utah State Capitol
3:15 p.m. Meet with Senator Jerry Stevenson
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:00 p.m. Meet with Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Jan. 29
9:00 a.m. Meet with Minority Leadership
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Speak at Energy Solutions Customer Conference
Location: Salt Lake Marriott Downtown, Salt Lake City
1:45 p.m. Photo with Utah Highway Patrol from the Presidential Inauguration
Location: Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. Meeting with Herriman Mayor Lorin Palmer
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:45 p.m. Photo with Kassandra Reid, Pledge of Allegiance at 2025 inauguration
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, Jan. 30
9:00 a.m. Meet with House and Senate Majority Leadership
Location: House Rules Room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office Fellows
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Jan. 31
9:00 a.m. Senior Staff Meeting
Location: Virtual
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 27 – Jan. 31, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 27
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Managers meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Meet with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs and Policy Neil Abercrombie
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, Jan. 28
No public meetings
Wednesday, Jan. 29
6:00 a.m. Attend Agora Institute meeting
Location: John Hopkins University, 555 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC
12:30 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Secretaries-Only Meeting
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
2:00 p.m. Participate in House Admin Committee roundtable
Location: Longworth House Office Building, Washington, DC
Thursday, Jan. 30
6:00 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: State Records & Archives Committee
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
7:00 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: Cybersecurity Committee Meeting
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
8:15 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: Elections Committee Meeting
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
10:00 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Awards Luncheon
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
11:30 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: Voter Registration List Maintenance Panel
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
3:30 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Welcome Reception
Location: 1700 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22202
Friday, Jan. 31
6:30 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: International Relations Committee
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
8:30 a.m. Media Interview with AP
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
9:00 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Workshop: We Didn’t Start the Fire: 2024 Election Crisis Communications Look Back & Lessons Learned
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
10:15 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Civics Groups Luncheon
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
12:15 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Workshop: A Look Ahead – Considerations for Election Systems in 2025 & Beyond
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
1:30 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Workshop: Scams Impacting the Business Community
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
2:15 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Workshop: Civics IRL: 2024 Engagement & Outreach Efforts
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
1:30 p.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Evening Reception
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
Saturday, Feb. 1
6:45 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Secretaries-Only Meeting
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
8:00 a.m. Attend NASS Winter Conference Session: Business Meeting
Location: Grand Hyatt Washington, 1000 H St NW, Washington, DC
