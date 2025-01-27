Join MDC for free online birding webinar about eBird and citizen science Feb. 13 in preparation for Missouri Birding Challenge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS),the Missouri River Bird Observatory (MRBO), and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) invite both new and experienced birders to join in a special series of free birding webinars in preparation for the first ever Missouri Birding Challenge -- May 1-15! The free webinars will introduce participants to birding and educate them on key issues around birds and bird conservation in Missouri.

Register in advance for each webinar and then join the webinar live. Registered attendees will receive a reminder email before the webinar.

eBird and Citizen Science with USFWS Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick – Thursday, Feb 13, 6-7 p.m. Join Sarah to learn about eBird, a massive online database that logs birders’ sightings and is now a major contributor to bird conservation science. Learn how to use eBird to log bird sightings and how this data source is revolutionizing how we see the magic of migration and tracking bird population trends over time. Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r1cfd388dfa07ae9c2a2a2a2e17783cc9

Missouri Birds and Habitats with USFWS Ornithologist Sarah Kendrick – Thursday, March 6, 6-7 p.m. Does birdwatching seem overwhelming? Too many species and habitats? Join Sarah for a primer on bird identification by sight and sound using clues about the bird and its habitat. Whether new to birding or experienced, there are always tips and tricks to learn in the world of birds. Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r8e00480b27a066090d833f8f953298a6

The Full Annual Cycle of Bird Conservation with MDC Ornithologist Kristen Heath-Acre -- Thursday, April 3, 6-7 p.m. Join Kristen to learn about the incredible journeys that Missouri’s migratory birds make every year. Learn where these birds go, why, and how researchers are investigating the full annual cycle of migratory birds to better understand, and hopefully reverse, troubling declines in bird populations. Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/rbef953b3747d347adfd98137ee461694

Seven Simple Actions to Help Birds at Home with Dana Ripper of the Missouri River Bird Observatory, Thursday, May 1, 6-7 p.m. Birds are in trouble. Research shows a loss of nearly a third of North American birds over that past 50 years. Don’t lose hope! Learn how to help bird populations at home and how to make a big impact with just seven simple actions. Register in advance at mdc.webex.com/weblink/register/r1d047279e4ce9428de97c3c38ded815a

MISSED A WEBINAR?

View recordings of past webinars on the Challenge webpage at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/birdwatching/missouri-birding-challenge. Past webinars are:

Introduction and Benefits to Birding with MDC Ornithologist Kristen Heath-Acre

MORE ON THE MISSOURI BIRDING CHALLENGE

Missouri Birding Challenge participants will compete alone or on a team in different birding categories based on their ages, birding experience, and comfort levels. Birders will use eBird (eBird.org) to record their lists of birds identified at public natural areas around the state, or even in their own backyards. Once participants complete a category, they will be entered into a drawing for fun, bird-related prizes such as binoculars and gift cards. There is a fee of $10-$25 per person or team depending on the category. Fees go toward migratory bird conservation efforts.

Learn more about the Challenge and related topics at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/birdwatching/missouri-birding-challenge. Full Challenge rules and details will be released in coming weeks. Registration will be open April 1-30 through the webpage.