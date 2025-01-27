Green names Chief Academic Officer

North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green announced the final hire to his executive leadership team today. Dr. Stacey Wilson-Norman will serve as the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s (NCDPI) Chief Academic Officer.

“Stacey Wilson-Norman has a well-earned reputation for her leadership of instructional practices in North Carolina’s public schools,” Green said. “Her work has contributed to higher graduation rates, fewer low-performing schools and increased access to mental health services in the districts she’s served. I’m confident she will continue to make a significant impact as we work together to improve outcomes for all students across the state.”

Wilson-Norman is currently the chief academic advancement officer for the Wake County Public School System. Since 2022, she has led district-wide instructional systems for preK-12 programs, including academics, special education services and student support services, while ensuring alignment with the district’s strategic priorities and equity goals.

She served as the chief academic officer for Cumberland County Schools for four years. Wilson-Norman also previously held the role of chief academic officer at NCDPI, and prior to that, she was the deputy superintendent of academic services for Durham Public Schools. She’s also held many district- and school-level leadership positions in North Carolina public schools.

Wilson-Norman earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University. She is a double graduate of North Carolina Central University, where she earned a master’s degree in educational leadership and supervision and a bachelor’s degree in public administration with an elementary education certificate.

Wilson-Norman will begin her role at NCDPI on March 24.