More families access new child care spaces in Powell River

CANADA, January 27 - Families in Powell River have access to 28 new child care spaces opening at Kelly Creek Community school, including 12 spaces for children younger than three, and 16 spaces for children ages three to five.

“Access to affordable and reliable child care makes life easier for families,” said Rohini Arora, parliamentary secretary for child care. “These new child care spaces in Powell River will help more parents and caregivers go to work and school, and are conveniently located on school grounds. We’re going to keep working to bring down costs and build a bright future for British Columbians.”

The Province partnered with the qathet School District (SD47) to build the new child care centre at Kelly Creek Community school. The $1.1-million investment from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund supported construction, as well as furniture and appliances bought for the facility.

“We are thrilled to have another child care option for the families in qathet,” said Jaclyn Miller, board chair, qathet School District. “The centre at Kelly Creek will provide children five and younger with a strong start to their school experience, fostering connections and continuity alongside the school they will likely attend, while strengthening their sense of belonging within the community.”

The Province also worked with the qathet School District to open a new child care centre at Edgehill Elementary school, which opened in fall 2024. The two projects have added a total of 56 new child care spaces in Powell River.

“I am over-the-moon happy with the staff and my experience at Edgehill YMCA Child Care,” said Sarah, whose child attends the program. “Thank you so much for bringing more child care spaces to Powell River. “This is the child care I wanted for my treasured child.”

School districts throughout B.C. are partnering with the provincial government to create new child care spaces to help address the child care needs of families within their communities. Child care on school grounds makes life easier for families by requiring only one dropoff and pickup location, streamlining their daily routines, reducing stress and creating a smoother transition for children.

Since 2018, ChildCareBC’s accelerated space-creation programs have helped fund more than 40,000 new licensed child care spaces in B.C. and 23,000 of those are now open. Funding the creation of new child care spaces is part of the Province’s ChildCareBC plan to build access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care as a core service families can rely on.

Randene Neill, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast –

“Families in communities like Powell River face unique challenges when it comes to accessing affordable, quality child care. The new child care spaces at Kelly Creek Community school and Edgehill Elementary school are a game-changer for families here, providing vital support for parents and ensuring children in our rural community have the same opportunities to thrive as those in larger centres. By investing in child care, we’re helping to build a stronger, more connected Powell River.”

Cathy Poole, vice-president, Children and Youth Services, YMCA BC –

“YMCA BC is proud to partner with the qathet School District and the Government of B.C. to extend our child care services to families in the Powell River community. The program at Kelly Creek YMCA Child Care will be structured on our national YMCA Playing to Learn curriculum and led by our professional early childhood educators who are committed to providing the children with happy, healthy learning experiences.”

