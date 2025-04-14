B.C. nominee program focused on meeting workforce priorities

CANADA, April 14 - The Province is making changes to the BC Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP) in 2025 to process existing applications and accept new applications in the highest-priority jobs, making the best use of the reduced allocation. Management of existing applications The program will process all applications received in 2024 for streams that require a job offer, so people who are working in B.C. and have submitted a nominee program application with the support of their employer can get a decision in 2025.

All international post-graduate (IPG) applications received before Sept. 1, 2024, will be processed in 2025.

IPG applications received between Sept. 1, 2024, and Jan. 7, 2025, when the stream closed, will be waitlisted and processed only when more nominee program nominations become available by the federal government. In March 2024, the BC PNP announced that the IPG stream would close at the end of 2024. By the time the IPG stream was closed, the BC PNP had received more than double the IPG applications than it did in 2023. Most IPG applicants qualify for a three-year post-graduate work permit, which allows them to remain in Canada for an extended period following the completion of their studies. The ministry is seeking support from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to extend the work permits of the individuals whose immigration status will expire soon.

New applications While the health-authority stream continues to accept new applications, it is now restricted to a limited number of health-care positions. The BC PNP program guide provides a detailed description of which health occupations are now eligible under the health-authority stream.

Due to the limited nomination space, no general or priority-occupation invitations to apply (ITA) are planned in 2025. ITAs will be issued to approximately 100 candidates with the highest economic-impact potential. Other program updates The launch of previously announced student streams will remain on hold for the time being.

Going forward, the BC PNP will distinguish between early childhood educator and early childhood educator assistant.

Enhanced guidelines will be developed for social and community service workers, with greater emphasis on the qualifications for this role. Existing applicants and individuals interested in the program are encouraged to refer to the latest BC PNP program guide for eligibility requirements: https://www.welcomebc.ca/immigrate-to-b-c/guides-forms-reports-documents

