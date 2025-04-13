Minister’s statement on Tsunami Preparedness Week

CANADA, April 13 - Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, has released the following statement on Tsunami Preparedness Week, April 13-19, 2025:

“British Columbia’s landscape was shaped over millions of years by powerful geological forces. The constant movement of Earth’s tectonic plates has not only created our stunning mountains and coastlines but also makes B.C. one of the most seismically active regions in Canada.

“Each year, approximately 4,000 earthquakes are recorded in B.C., most of which are too small to be noticed. In recent months, earthquakes were strong enough to be felt by thousands of people along the coast.

“Fortunately, those recent earthquakes didn't present a tsunami risk. They were, however, a reminder of the incredible power earthquakes can possess and the importance of being prepared.

“Tsunamis are large waves, most often caused by large undersea earthquakes. Tsunami waves can reach the shore in a matter of minutes, or they can take hours. So, knowing what to do ahead of time can make all the difference.

“If you're near the coast and feel an earthquake, drop, cover and hold on. Then, immediately move to high ground when the shaking stops. The shaking is your warning sign that a tsunami may be coming.

“The Province, through the BC Emergency Alert system, will issue emergency alerts to cellphones and through radio and television if a tsunami risk is identified. You can also find up-to-date emergency information 24/7 at https://EmergencyInfoBC.ca and on X at @EmergencyInfoBC.

“Tsunami Preparedness Week, which runs from April 13-19, is an opportunity for everyone living in or visiting coastal areas to learn more about tsunamis, review emergency plans and make sure they have a grab-and-go bag ready.

“Many coastal communities host High Ground Hikes during Tsunami Preparedness Week. These events are great opportunities to come together and practice evacuation routes to a tsunami-safe location. Visit https://PreparedBC.ca/HighGroundHike to find an event near you and https://PreparedBC.ca/Tsunamis to learn more about tsunami risks and how to get prepared.

“I encourage everyone living along the coast to take time this week to review your emergency plans and make sure you and your loved ones know what to do should a tsunami risk be identified.”