Compliance Plans: Reducing Company Risk and Building Credibility With Regulators

Compliance Plans can reduce risk while building credibility with regulators

The 2025 ADK Product Safety & Recall Directory® Highlights the Perspectives of 14 Veteran Product Safety Professionals.

Every consumer product company should compare their program to the ones suggested by the CPSC in their Recall Handbook and make any improvements that they deem appropriate,” — Kenneth Ross, Society of Product Safety Professionals

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2025 ADK Product Safety and Recall Directory® has been released to product safety professionals around the globe, it was announced by ADK Information Services, LLC, the directory’s publisher. The theme of the 2025 directory is compliance plans and the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The directory will include guidance and perspectives from veteran product safety professionals experienced in designing and delivering compliance plans for manufacturers, retailers, and importers.

“The CPSC has prepared several guides and list of suggestions on how to establish a company product safety program that they believe is effective,” according to Kenneth Ross, a veteran regulatory attorney and Board Member of the Society of Product Safety Professionals, who is the author of one of the Directory’s articles addressing the development of a compliance plan. “Every consumer product company should compare their program to the ones suggested by the CPSC in their Recall Guidance handbook and make any improvements that they deem appropriate,” he advises.

Another contributor in the 2025 Directory, John Kuppens, partner with Nelson, Mullins, and his associate Kelly M. Reid explain why Compliance Plans are strategically valuable in dealing with the Consumer Product Safety Commission. “Developing a consumer product safety compliance program is an excellent way to present your company’s approach to product safety when you are meeting with the CPSC.”

Members of Cooley law firm stress that there is an international perspective on compliance plans in their article, “Managing the challenges of global change.” Cooley recommends a holistic approach for global firms. “While it can be tempting to try to manage change across markets in an ad hoc isolated way, a centralized holistic approach is often more efficient and effective at managing risks when supplying multiple markets,” the Cooley attorneys Rod Freeman, Elliot F. Kaye, and Tracey Bischofberger recommend.

“Organizations that embrace cross-functional collaboration are better equipped to mitigate the risks that companies may experience if they are able to address key elements of a recall through fast, coordinated action” according to Chris Harvey, Senior Vice President of Sedgwick, a leading product recall management company.

Other contributing authors for the 2025 Directory include: Alan Abrahams, Virginia Tech, “Can you hear a pin drop? Assessing the Maturity of your Customer’s Feedback Collection Process;” Steve Epner, entrepreneur and MBA instructor, School of Business at Saint Louis University; “Personalities you will meet in business;” Geraldine Cosh, UK consultant, “Compliance Planning: Why is Planning Important?”; Kristin Cordz, Board Member of Society of Product Safety Professionals, “Disaster Preparedness is a Luxury, Product Safety Shouldn’t Be” ; Kelly Moriotti, CEO, Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers, “Six Steps on the Journey to Better Product Safety;” and Dr. Ik-Whan Kwon, Saint Louis University, and Donald Kornblet, ADK Information Services, LLC “Trust and Compliance in Product Safety.”

“The ADK Product Safety & Recall Directory® began its annual publication in 2009. Each edition features a specific focus relevant to the consumer product safety field,” explains Harold Zinn, the editor of the publication. “Our job is to present as many perspectives as possible for any topic. This will provide the widest perspective to our readers regardless of where they work, and what their responsibilities are.”

The directory is available at no cost at this link until April 1, after which it will cost $19.95 per copy.

