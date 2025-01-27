MORNINGSIDE GROUP ANNOUNCES NEW PRINCIPAL AND CONTINUES TEAM EXPANSION

BEACHWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morningside Group, a premier management and advisory firm headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, is excited to announce the appointment of Sam Shrivatsa as a Principal, effective January 1, 2025. The firm also welcomes seven accomplished professionals—Micheline Care, Joe Monroe, Mark Paine, Laura Redinger, Zachary Roper, Joseph Sponseller, and Gary Townsend—who have joined the firm as Executive Advisors during 2024, bringing unparalleled expertise and a commitment to driving client success.Sam Shrivatsa Appointed as PrincipalSam Shrivatsa, with over 25 years of experience in executive roles and management consulting, has served private equity, corporate and private clients across diverse industries. His strategic leadership in financial analysis, post-merger integration, IT transformation, and operations management has driven transformative outcomes for companies across a diverse set of industries. Sam’s ability to navigate complex challenges with precision and deliver innovative solutions reflects his exceptional capacity to create long-term value. Sam holds an MBA with a concentration in Finance and International Business from the University of Texas, Dallas, and a Master’s in Commerce from the University of Madras, India.Expanding the Executive Advisor TeamThe new Executive Advisors bring a wealth of experience across the financial operations spectrum from senior finance roles to Chief Financial Officer:• Micheline Care: A former Advisory Board member with Morningside, Micheline brings over 25 years of expertise in human resources, having held senior management and executive roles. Her extensive experience spans organizational effectiveness, change management, leadership development, succession planning, and executive coaching.• Joe Monroe: A former Advisory Board member, Joe has over 40 years of experience in finance, and has served as CFO for companies, where his leadership in M&A processes and operational discipline has driven significant organizational growth.• Mark Paine: With over 15 years of expertise in operational finance, analytics, and AI-driven solutions, Mark has helped organizations align finance and operations to improve decision-making. While his experience spans functions within finance, he has specialized in ERP implementation and process automation.• Laura Redinger: A seasoned finance professional, Laura brings over three decades of experience in private equity, portfolio management, and capital markets. She has led acquisitions and integrations, collaborating closely with CEOs to drive profitability and growth.• Zachary Roper: Zachary specializes in CFO solutions, financial reporting, and M&A support for small to midsize companies. He has led transformative initiatives at a number of projects and clients including revamped external and internal financial process improvements (FRPs, FP&A and budgets) as well as leading initiatives to address reporting production cadence and post-merger integration.• Joseph Sponseller: Joseph, another former Advisory Board member, has over 30 years of expertise in banking, manufacturing, and service industries and has held senior management and VP roles. His focus on analytics and operational efficiency has resulted in transformative outcomes for organizations.• Gary Townsend: Gary has over 30 years of experience in strategic financial management and has successfully guided organizations through transitions and M&A transactions. His expertise includes financial reporting, treasury management, evaluating business requirements for systems selection, and implementing robust work flow processes as well as internal controls.About Morningside GroupHeadquartered near Cleveland, OH, Morningside Group is a management and advisory firm dedicated to empowering businesses through tailored solutions and strategic guidance. Morningside Group provides innovative approaches to address business challenges, principally by way of interim management, strategic senior-level advice, and M&A support, combining expertise in particular with financial operations and technology solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.