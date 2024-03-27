Morningside Group Announces Expansion, Addition of New Principals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Morningside Group has expanded its capacities and capabilities in support of the needs of its client base by way of the addition of three new principals.
● Kristin Luu, with over 25 years of experience in executive recruiting and human resource consulting, has joined as the Managing Principal of Morningside’s efforts in the human capital area (organizational and leadership development, executive search, human resource strategy, and project-based consulting). Ms. Luu commented,
“The most vital asset of any organization is human capital; Morningside sources highly effective personnel and builds dynamic, inclusive, and effective teams and workplace environments. We empower our clients with effective human capital strategies and provide the people and tools to meet the needs of their business.”
● Mark Sims has joined as Managing Principal of Morningside’s efforts in information technology areas. Over the course of his 25 year career, Mr. Sims has guided IT strategy, development, oversight and execution for Fortune 1000 and other companies in both M&A and operating company environments, including roles as board member, CEO, Head of Strategy, CIO, and consultant. Mr. Sims commented:
“Information technology strategies have a profound impact on every business. Morningside helps its clients determine whether, when, and how they need to adapt, with practical, executable strategies that fit related considerations of cost, people, processes, investment time horizon, and other particular circumstances.”
● Tom O’Brien has joined as Principal, supplementing Morningside’s existing capacity in operational finance and interim C-suite services. Mr. O’Brien’s 35-year career has spanned roles as board member, CEO of a Fortune 500 company, CFO, owner, and investor. Mr. O’Brien has vast experience in company formation, M&A, spin-offs, carve-outs, acquisition integration, capital markets and operations.
Mark Sponseller, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Morningside Group, commented:
“Our clients tell us that they most consistently face issues in the operational finance & accounting, human capital, and information-technology areas. Since our inception, Morningside team building has always focused on capacity and experience that aligns with our client’s needs. The expansions announced today are an important continuation of that process. Our new principals’ broad experience spans both principal and agent roles and further enhances our ability to quickly assess situations, communicate options, execute solutions, and drive value for our clients.”
Ansir Junaid, Senior Advisor and Co-Founder of Morningside Group, further commented:
“The middle market is often overlooked and underserved in the areas that Morningside addresses. Mark Sponseller and I had that in mind when we founded Morningside, and today’s announcement reflects a watershed event in bringing our original vision to fruition. We welcome the addition of Kristin, Mark, and Tom, and we look forward to bringing their skills and experiences to the business of servicing the needs of our existing and prospective client base.”
About Morningside Group
Morningside Group brings decades of direct management, leadership, M&A, and consulting experience to bear on the needs of its principally middle-market private equity, family office, corporate and other clients. We provide a unique experience for our clients not only because of the combined experience of our principals, directors and others over a broad array of industries and roles, but also because our people love what they do, are energized in how they do it and are proud of what they accomplish together. Morningside Group’s main office is located near Cleveland, Ohio, and it has physical presence in Chicago, Illinois, Dallas, Texas and Houston, Texas. Our clients are nationwide. Learn more about Morningside and our new principals at our newly-revised website at www.consultmsg.com.
