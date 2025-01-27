Department of Revenue plans events in Prineville, Pendleton, The Dalles to help taxpayers e-file their taxes for free

Salem, OR—Oregonians looking to file their taxes for free could find help as close as their local library.

Volunteers from the Oregon Department of Revenue will be traveling to libraries in 18 different communities across the state in February, March, and April to assist taxpayers in using the free combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon to complete their returns.

Upcoming stops include:

February 4

Crook County Library

175 NW Meadow Lakes Drive, Prineville, OR 97754​

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

February 5

Pendleton Public Library

502 SW Dorion Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801​

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

February 6

The Dalles Wasco County Library

722 Court Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Taxpayers can find more information on the department’s Free Direct File assistance at local libraries webpage.

The IRS estimates that 640,000 Oregon taxpayers will be able to e-file both their federal and state returns for free in 2025 using the combination of IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon.

The department believes that offering free assistance will help maximize the number of Oregonians who choose to use the new free option and make it possible for many who don’t have a filing requirement to file and claim significant federal and state tax credits for low-income families.

For example, the IRS estimates that one in five Oregon taxpayers eligible to claim the federal Earned Income Tax Credit are not doing so. One Oregon organization estimates that the unclaimed credits have totaled nearly $100 million in recent years.

Taxpayers should use the IRS eligibility checker to see if they’ll be able to use IRS Direct File and Direct File Oregon. Eligible taxpayers should set up an IRS online account and an account with Oregon’s Revenue Online before they come to an event. Taxpayers attending an event should bring the following information with them.

Identification documents

Social security card or ITIN for everyone on your tax return

Government picture ID for taxpayer and spouse if filing jointly (such as driver’s license or passport)

Common income and tax documents

Forms W2 (wages from a job)

Forms 1099 (other kinds of income)

Form SSA-1099 (Social Security Benefits)

Optional documents

Canceled check or bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit

Last year’s tax return

Taxpayers can signup for the new “Oregon Tax Tips” direct email newsletter to keep up with information about tax return filing and how to claim helpful tax credits.