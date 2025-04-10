OEM Director Visits Harney County as Flood Response Shifts to Recovery

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Erin McMahon visited Harney County, the City of Burns, and the Burns Paiute Tribe on Saturday, April 5, to support ongoing flood response and recovery efforts.

During her visit, Director McMahon met with Chair Tracy Kennedy and members of the Burns Paiute Tribal Council to discuss the impacts of the flooding event, local response efforts, and the path forward in recovery. She later visited the Harney County Emergency Operations Center, where she met with local officials, toured the repaired dike, and drove through affected areas to witness the community’s response and resilience firsthand.

At the American Red Cross Center, Director McMahon thanked volunteers and connected with residents impacted by the floods. “It’s clear this is a strong community that is already making great progress toward recovery, even in the face of continued challenges,” said McMahon.

Emergency Coordination and Recovery Operations

The State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) remains activated at Level 3, with OEM staff working both remotely and on-site to support Harney County. Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) and State Recovery Functions (SRFs) are both engaged, reflecting a strategic transition toward recovery while maintaining readiness to respond to emerging needs.

OEM, in partnership with local and state agencies, continues to provide essential resources and coordination. With temperatures trending 15 degrees above normal, there is increased concern about accelerated snowmelt and the risk of additional flooding. While initial forecasts projected higher river levels, actual measurements have shown water levels approximately 12 inches lower than expected, offering a modest reprieve.

Community Support and Health Updates

The American Red Cross remains a vital partner in the response, having served approximately 295 meals and distributed over 467 house cleaning kits to help families begin their recovery.

The Harney Hub continues to play a critical role in volunteer coordination, ensuring an efficient and compassionate response to community needs. They have extended their operating hours at both the Harney Hub and the Harney Library.

Support is also being provided through mutual aid under the Oregon Resource Cooperative Assistance Agreement (ORCAA), allowing local emergency managers to assist one another during this response and ensure continuity of operations.

Also, the Burns Paiute Tribe is supporting approximately 200 of its members and serving 2 meals a day in their Wellness Center.

In addition, OEM is finalizing support of up to $40,000 in landfill fee coverage at C&B Sanitary for residents disposing of flood debris. This waiver will require residents to identify where debris originated and will be available only while funding lasts.

Health and safety remain top priorities, as compromised infrastructure—including overwhelmed sewer systems and damaged dikes—has led to cross-contamination of floodwaters. Residents are urged to take precautions due to potential exposure to E. coli, asbestos from older homes, and hazardous materials present in both waterways and neighborhoods.

Federal Disaster Declaration Request

OEM has submitted a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment for Individual Assistance in Harney County. Once acknowledged, FEMA will work with state and local officials to determine the appropriate timeline to conduct assessments and support further disaster aid.

Stay Connected

The ECC will continue to coordinate with local leaders and partners, monitor emerging needs, and support both immediate response and long-term recovery.

For more information on how to help or donate, visit the OEM Newsroom or Harney County Resources.