XMS Capital Partners Enhances Private Capital Raising and Merchant Banking Capabilities with the Addition of Paul Glover as Managing Director

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMS Capital Partners, LLC (“XMS”), a global, independent financial services firm focused on providing M&A, corporate advisory, capital raising and asset management services, is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Glover as Managing Director.

“Paul brings exceptional expertise, connectivity and strategic thinking in XMS’ key sectors to the role. Paul has a unique blend of experience as an advisor, investor, operator and entrepreneur, providing the firm and our clients with invaluable insights and leadership. We see tremendous opportunity in expanding our capital raising and merchant banking capabilities,” said Ted Brombach, Co-Managing Partner at XMS.

“I am very excited to be joining XMS in a role that enables me to bring to bear my various experiences to support the firm’s growth and enhance value for its clients,” said Mr. Glover. “I have great respect for the team and culture that XMS has built, and I look forward to working with my new colleagues.”

About Paul Glover

Mr. Glover joins XMS with over 30 years of experience in investment banking, capital markets, principal investing and strategic financial leadership. Based in New York City, Mr. Glover will work closely with XMS’ bankers in the US and Europe across sectors on capital raising and financing initiatives, as well as supporting the firm’s merchant banking activities.

Most recently, Mr. Glover was Chief Financial Officer of CellPoint Digital, a payment orchestration platform, where he oversaw its finance, legal, HR and compliance functions. In addition, he also was involved in raising multiple financing rounds. Prior to CellPoint, Mr. Glover served as Head of Private Capital Markets at R.W. Pressprich, and as Chief Executive Officer of Bridgenorth Capital, a boutique investment bank he founded after working as a special situations investor at OneCapital Management. Mr. Glover previously held senior roles in capital markets at Bankers Trust and at Deutsche Bank where he sat on its Global Markets Management Committee as Global Co-Head of Structured Capital Markets.

About XMS Capital Partners

XMS Capital Partners, LLC, established in 2006, is a global, independent, financial services firm providing M&A, corporate advisory, capital raising and asset management services to clients. It has offices in Chicago, Boston, Dallas and London. For more information, please visit www.xmscapital.com .

Media Contact

Samantha Bailey

XMS Capital Partners

Phone: 312.262.5642

www.xmscapital.com

