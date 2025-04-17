THE NEWS FORUM – HEZEKIAH - a ground breaking new miniseries premieres Easter weekend

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillennium Media Group (TMG Inc.) announces the premiere of HEZEKIAH, the first episode of a bold and visually rich documentary miniseries that brings ancient scripture into conversation with modern archaeology. The first episode, HEZEKIAH, premieres Saturday, April 19 and Sunday April 20, at 10:00 PM on The News Forum.

History remembers a king — archaeology reveals the man who defied an empire, and lived to tell the tale. But is this incredible story fact or fable?

Narrated by acclaimed actor John Rhys-Davies, HEZEKIAH transports audiences across time and geography—from the ruined gates of Lachish, to the genius engineering marvel that allowed Jerusalem to stand against an undefeated Assyrian army. Like the rest of the series, the first episode explores a compelling overarching question: Does the Biblical record hold up under archaeological scrutiny?

This half-hour episode dives deep into the reign of King Hezekiah, a ruler known for his strategic planning, religious reform, and defiance against Assyria. It examines ancient manuscripts, inscriptions, and architectural remains, comparing them with the prevailing records and long-held assumptions.

“Hezekiah is one of those figures history often overlooks— and yet the evidence of his reign is not only extensive, it tells an incredible story,” says Executive Producer Tore Stautland of Trillennium Media Group Inc. “With this series, we’re not here to prove or disprove. We’re here to explore both the historical record and the physical remains, and let the discoveries speak for themselves.”

Each episode of the series will follow a similar approach, spotlighting different biblical figures, cities, and events from both the Old and New Testaments, comparing textual accounts with tangible, historical evidence.

The series offers something for everyone, from skeptics to scholars to those of faith, inviting viewers to reexamine familiar stories through a fresh, investigative lens.

Picture of the Hezekiah Seal

Property of TMG Inc. Used by permission.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7da0a0f0-b7a4-475f-bc0c-2230606e7d7d

Picture of the Hezekiah Seal Property of TMG Inc. Used by permission.

