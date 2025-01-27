SAF Magazine Announces 2025 North American SAF Conference & Expo Dates and Call for Abstracts

Produced by SAF Magazine and organized by BBI International in Collaboration with CAAFI

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAF Magazine , in collaboration with the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI) , has announced the dates for the 2025 North American SAF Conference & Expo . Taking place September 22-24, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, the North American SAF Conference & Expo is designed specifically for companies and organizations advancing technologies that support the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).SAF Magazine and CAAFI will collaborate for this conference to showcase the latest strategies for aviation fuel decarbonization, solutions for key industry challenges, and highlight the current opportunities for airlines, corporations and fuel producers. This is in alignment with CAAFI’s efforts to implement and share the best practices, enhance the SAF fuel qualification approach, and reinforce the value proposition of SAF.“We are thrilled to announce the 2025 North American SAF Conference & Expo, building on the overwhelming success and industry interest we’ve seen in past years,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International. “This conference continues to grow as a premier platform for advancing Sustainable Aviation Fuel development, bringing together airlines, fuel producers, policymakers, and technology innovators. The collaboration with CAAFI ensures we’re addressing the most critical topics and opportunities in SAF. As the industry evolves rapidly, the level of participation and enthusiasm for this event underscores the collective commitment to decarbonizing aviation and building a more sustainable future.”The North American SAF Conference & Expo is now accepting abstracts through May 9 on the following categories:• Offtake Agreements• Airline Partnerships• Feedstocks• Biological Conversion Pathways• Thermochemical Conversion Pathways• Bio-intermediates/Supply Chain• Federal Policy/RFS pathway approval• Distribution Infrastructure• Test Flights/Commercial Readiness• GHG Accounting• SAF Production at Gen 1 Biofuels Facilities“Last year, we introduced a breakout room and extended the event to a third day, which more than doubled the amount of content when compared to the previous year,” said Danielle Piekarski, program manager at BBI International. “We invite all those interested to submit an abstract and take advantage of the opportunity to present and connect with industry leaders from across the sector.”To submit a speaker presentation, abstract, or learn more about the conference visit www.safconference.com About SAF MagazineSAF Magazine is a print and online news and data source designed specifically for companies, organizations and other stakeholders focused on expanding the development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF Magazine is the leading source of information, research, data, trends and all other aspects of the SAF supply chain, with the goal of supporting industry contributors as they build knowledge, connect and collaborate with others, and gain a better understanding of the market.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, International Biomass Conference & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit: SAF, Renewable Diesel & Biodiesel, North American SAF Conference & Expo and Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events.Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.At BBI International, our mission is to connect, inform, and advance the bio-energy and unmanned aerial systems industries, driving growth and fostering innovation in these critical sectors of the global economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.