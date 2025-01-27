Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Ex-State Employee Pleads Guilty, is Sentenced For Using Family-Use Voucher for Personal Use

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, Jan. 27, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878 

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a former South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) employee was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to using a DSS grocery voucher, intended for families in need, for personal use.

Amalia Escalante Barrientos, 28, of Brookings pleaded guilty Monday in Brookings County Circuit County to one misdemeanor count of Obtaining Money, Property or Assistance by Fraud from Social Services or Related Programs. She was then sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended; a $400 fine, $96.50 in court costs, and $449.98 in restitution

“This is another example of an individual using their power to abuse their position for personal gain, hurting those in need and the reputation of hard-working state employees,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s Office will continue to investigate and prosecute cases to regain the public’s trust in state government.”

An investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) found that the defendant had used the voucher, which is provided by DSS to families the department works with, to purchase groceries for her own personal use. The incident occurred at a Brookings business on Oct. 11, 2024.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case and the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

                                                              -30-

