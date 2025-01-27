Non-Profit Leader: Trump Aid Freeze Can Overhaul ‘Outdated’ System

UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A social entrepreneur who leads a thriving non-profit in Uganda believes Donald Trump’s decision to freeze foreign aid could spark a reboot of ‘outdated’ methods of support.Trump this week paused USAID’s $50 billion budget and ordered a review of its efficiency and alignment with foreign policy.Haril Kazindra, who splits his time between Denver and Uganda, where his non-profit Musana employs 700 staff, says the news presents an opportunity for America to overhaul its approach to how it supports other countries.“I know there could be short-term hardship but I’m hopeful this can bring sustainable and long-term change,” he said.“The US has sent so much money around the world and although lots of good has been done, it hasn’t transformed economies. Many programs can create dependency on further funding and don’t empower locals to lead and thrive for themselves.“I hope the outdated model is overhauled. Africa doesn’t need a hand-out, it needs investment and partnership to bring true change.”Kazindra, who recently gained American citizenship, co-founded Musana with his wife Andrea in 2008. Musana runs 19 social enterprises in rural Uganda including schools, hospitals and hotels, reaching 60,000 people per year.Following initial investment for building costs, they don’t require regular donations towards their operating budget. Last year in Uganda they turned a profit of $500,000, which was then reinvested into further expansion.“We’ve proven a sustainable approach works,” Haril said.“Social enterprise creates meaningful employment and changes lives along the way. We are locally led, owned and run. Africa’s potential is incredible. There are millions of capable, hard-working people who need partnerships, not donations.”For more information visit www.musana.org

