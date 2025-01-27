Roots Reports Strong Q4 Returns And Largest Property Purchasing Cycle to Date

Impact Fund Grows by $7M Over Last Quarter, While Providing Opportunities for Both Renting Residents and Investors to Build Wealth

Our returns validate that it’s possible to achieve both financial growth for our investors and a path to build savings to those who need it the most. ” — Daniel Dorfman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roots continues to boast record returns for both its investors and renting residents alike, demonstrating that financial success and positive community impact can go hand-in-hand. In Q4 alone, Roots welcomed over 2,200 new investors, raised over $7M, and added 27 properties to the fund. This marks the largest property purchasing cycle to date. By year end, its portfolio grew to 188 rental properties. Perhaps even more impactful, Roots’ residents have now saved over $756,000.As Roots, a “ Commercially Motivated and Community Inspired ” real estate fund, closes the chapter on a highly successful 2024, this year marks plans to expand into new markets and grow its robust portfolio of affordable workforce housing properties.Based on the simple mission of keeping more renters housed and building wealth, Roots remains committed to helping renters build financial stability. These fourth quarter activities bring the total Net Asset Value of the Roots’ workforce housing REIT to $55,927,319 from 11,300 investors since founding in July of 2021.“Our returns validate that it’s possible to achieve both financial growth for our investors and a path to build savings to those who need it the most. For as little as $100 and as much as $5M, anyone – including our residents – can invest in the Roots REIT,” said Roots Co-Founder Daniel Dorfman.Through its innovative “Live in it Like You Own it” program, Roots’ residents have the opportunity to hold equity in the house they rent and live in and the entire Roots portfolio of properties. Renters earn quarterly rebates to grow their investment, when they pay rent on time, submit a quarterly video showing that they are taking care of the property and are good neighbors. Roots manages the day-to-day while investors can build wealth from the portfolio's property appreciation and quarterly distributions.Through incentives and investment in the Roots REIT, renting residents can grow their wealth by up to $7,500+ in five years.About RootsRoots is an Atlanta-based, commercially motivated and community-inspiredreal estate fund dedicated to providing opportunities for renting residents to build wealth while they rent. Through innovative programs and initiatives, Roots aims to bridge the wealth gap by providing an investment pathway for its residents. Its “Live in it Like You Own it” proprietary program is a partnership with its residents to take care of their properties in exchange for rebates and bonuses.Since its founding in July 2021, the total Net Asset Value of the Roots’ workforce housing REIT has grown to $55,927,319 from 11,300 investors. The fund targets returns of 12-15%. Recognized as a 2024 Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Roots has provided homes for more than 700 residents and aims to expand real estate investment opportunities to one million renting families by 2028.

