Roots Launches Nationwide Expansion of Investment Platform to Help Renters Build Wealth and Improve Credit Scores

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For millions of renters today, homeownership remains out of reach as housing prices and borrowing costs continue to outpace income growth. Roots , an impact-driven real estate investment platform, was founded to help close that gap by enabling renters to own real estate and build wealth while they rent.Since its founding in 2021, Roots has helped its renters save and invest more than $1.61 million. Building on that momentum, Roots is now launching Wealth Building Rewards ™, its financial wellness and investment platform, nationwide, making it available to renters across the United States.Wealth Building Rewards™ is a first-of-its-kind platform designed to help renters build wealth, strengthen credit, and gain early ownership exposure while renting. Through Investable Rewards™, credit-building tools, and practical financial education, the platform creates a clear path toward upward mobility and future homeownership.Any renter in the United States can now join Wealth Building Rewards for $10 per month and receive tools designed to support long-term financial growth. Renters earn Investable Rewards by engaging with three key pillars designed to support long-term financial progress:Financial Education: The program provides access to practical, customizable financial education, ranging from budgeting fundamentals to masterclasses on eliminating debt and building long-term wealth. It reinforces the mindset and behaviors required for long-term financial stability. Learning is rewarded through behavior-based investable incentives.Credit Building: Through automated on-time rent reporting and ongoing credit monitoring, some renters have seen their credit scores increase by 100 points or more. Higher credit scores can create significant savings over time and bring renters closer to owning a home by unlocking better mortgage rates, lowering overall borrowing costs, and generating more financial opportunities.Savings and Investing Opportunities: Renters earn $100 in Investable Rewards immediately upon joining and can unlock hundreds more each year, redeemable in the Roots Fund or other financial wellness and upward mobility tools, transforming daily engagement into long-term wealth.With home prices up nearly 50 percent since 2019, homeownership has become increasingly unattainable for millions of the nation’s 46 million renters. Wealth Building Rewards provides renters access to the wealth-building power of real estate ownership without requiring a down payment or mortgage.“Homeownership has long been the primary driver of generational wealth in this country, but many renters are now locked out of its benefits,” said Daniel Dorfman, Co-Founder and CEO of Roots. “Wealth Building Rewards puts renters at the center of the housing economy, giving them a real stake in real estate today and serving as a launchpad for future homeownership.”Through this program, the Currents, a Roots renting family, steadily built their financial foundation by adding recurring, monthly contributions to the fund. In less than two years, they had saved enough for a down payment on their first home. Roots provided the structure and guidance that turned what once felt like a distant goal into an achievable milestone.The wealth gap between renters and homeowners continues to widen. The median net worth of homeowners is roughly 40 times greater than that of renters, while the average renting household has less than $650 in savings.“They truly care about me earning my rewards,” said Diana P., a Roots renter. “Roots helped me save money and invest in real estate while renting, putting me on a real path to homeownership.”Wealth Building Rewards is available nationwide to renters everywhere.

