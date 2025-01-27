Annual Winter Wellness Festival in Berkeley Springs an Overwhelming Success

25 VENDORS GATHERED IN HISTORIC BERKELEY SPRINGS FOR THE ANNUAL HOLISTIC HEALTH & WELLNESS EVENT

BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 25 VENDORS GATHERED IN HISTORIC BERKELEY SPRINGS FOR THE ANNUAL HOLISTIC HEALTH & WELLNESS EVENTOn Saturday, January 25th, Travel Berkeley Springs hosted a Holistic Health & Wellness Event at The Country Inn, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with 25 vendors specializing in various aspects of holistic health and wellness.This event featured vendors offering expertise in a variety of holistic health and wellness areas, including nutritional health, holistic dentistry, massage, sound healing, yoga, biofeedback, and a myriad of others. In participation with Dr. Bob, a renowned international health transformation expert from Houston, TX, our second Holistic Health & Wellness festival was a huge success.Attendees had a chance to learn about and experience a wide array of holistic health practices and products, with plenty of free giveaways and samples from participating vendors. In addition, attendees had an opportunity to have face-to-face connections with experts in the field."We are excited to bring together 25 vendors who are all dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness," said Molly Perry, event coordinator. “This event is a great opportunity for individuals who are interested in exploring new approaches to health and wellness, and who are seeking to learn from experts in the field."The 2026 event will be January 24th. Any vendor interested in participating in next year’s event is encouraged to contact Ms. Perry, as vendor space is limited.For more information and to stay updated on the event, please reach out to Moises Mendoza at moises@scmarketingwv.com

