Leader Albert Jing Delivers Magnificent Speech to the Australian People – Launches All Australians Party to Enthusiasm

Photograph - Albert Jing's First Speech and Oration to the Australian People

AUSTRALIA, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In what immediately has been regarded by many viewers to be a brilliant and world-class oration to the Australian people, Mr. Albert Jing , Leader and Founder of the All Australians Party has officially launched the party.The 22-minute speech available online , is marked by irrefutable facts and logic, empathy of the plight of Australians, beautiful rhythm and eloquence throughout, and a strong call to national unity and ‘prosperity for all’. Like a great symphony, Albert Jing through his genuine nature, natural ability and personal prestige, speaks to the listener’s mind and heart.It’s often been pointed out by famous historians that it is the great orator who changes the world or leads successful movements. Mr. Jing here appears to have understood such principles and chosen a dazzling way to make an entrance onto the national political stage. His personal character and actions in complete coherence with his courageous message – making him credible, believable and loved.The All Australians Party led by Mr. Jing has come to answer the call from the people who have become resolutely tired and frustrated with the old system which have left serious problems such as the cost of living, housing shortage, and government wastages unresolved.Mr. Jing’s speech is also woven with moving references to themes such as the ‘leadership of hope and light’ triumphing over the ‘leadership of darkness and fear’. It’s been pointed out that such universal and timeless themes pertain more to a statesman’s speech whose concern is the livelihoods and welfare of fellow citizens, than the speech of the ordinary politician looking to win some votes.As part of any call for change, the leader or speaker tends to evince the problems of the old politicians, but even here, Mr. Jing’s speech appears more to diagnose in strong terms the fundamental causes of the incompetence (e.g. selfishness, lack of correct intentions, or lack of knowledge of solutions) whilst effortlessly bringing the audience to his side through a series of rhetorical questions; instead of focusing on the usual hateful personal attacks that so often have been part of ordinary political discourse.The All Australians Party is now in the process of running a formal recruitment process for skilled team members and candidates for the upcoming election. It will also begin formal campaigning to further spread its message. The All Australians Party platform and policies focus on among many other things: immediately ending the cost of living crisis, reducing inflation through new problem-solving approaches, ensuring housing availability, building the ‘economic pie’ as a whole to new heights that benefit all Australians, significant increase in military capability, and setting up new state-owned-enterprises to ensure Australian resources are extracted and sold for the benefit of Australians.Widely considered by his contemporaries and posterity alike to be one of the greatest Roman orators, Cicero wrote, “I will simply say that when a wise and moderate orator speaks well, he brings not only honour to himself, but also salvation to his fellow citizens and indeed to his whole country.” In January of 2025, Albert Jing delivered his first speech and oration to the Australian people. He spoke very well.---For Distribution via The Associated Press January 29, 2025Media interview requests, any inquiries and contact can be made by email to media@allaustraliansparty.com

The Speech is also Viewable Here

