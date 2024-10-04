All Australians Party Now Accepting New Members - Establishment of Party Confirmed by Leader and Founder Albert Jing

All Australians Party Art, AAP Website

AUSTRALIA, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A newly established political party in Australia called the All Australians Party promises real political change, economic renewal, and pragmatic resolution of the cost of living crisis that is plaguing the country. This week it has made publicly available its official party program, platform and policies with the apparent intention to seriously contest the next Australian federal election, likely to be held in the first half of 2025.A full version of the detailed party platform and policies can be read on their website here . The All Australians Party is seeking to offer a new alternative to the two-party political system in Australia which is considered by many to be now ineffective. The party platform is focused upon offering leadership that is “new, energetic, determined, willing to take bold actions and act in the genuine best interests of the Australian People”. There is also an inclusive vision to the All Australians Party that seeks to represent Australians of all social groups, demographics and backgrounds and unite the country to achieve common goals.The policies of the All Australians Party have a definite focus on resolving high cost of living, renewal and building up of the economy, uniting the people and increasing social cohesion, education, health, and significantly strengthening the Australian military and defence. Further policies include conducting foreign policies with long-term wisdom, putting an end to the housing shortage, and reducing current immigration numbers with a focus on skilled migration in the future.The Leader and Founder of the All Australians Party is Albert Jing who has personally confirmed the above. With an impressive background as the CEO and Founder of successful international app company OneFriends, as well as previously being a corporate and disputes resolution lawyer representing Australian businesses across a broad array of sectors. On top of that, if physical prowess is considered a helpful attribute in a strong leader during challenging times alongside high intellect, then the tall and muscular Albert Jing ticks that criteria too. He is also an elite level athlete in competitive swimming, although on extended break since 2020.At 31 years of age, the highly capable, determined and charismatic leader in Mr Jing will be looking to bring his formidable range of skills to solving the most pressing problems facing the country. In an Australian political situation currently marked by discontent and disillusionment of voters, as well as record low support rates for incumbent politicians, a well-executed campaign by a new trustworthy leader and team that takes a dynamic approach could well spark the enthusiasm needed to create big change.The All Australians Party website also features an in-depth background profile and Q&A with Mr Jing where he gives detailed and articulate responses to a range of topics including the cost of living issues, foreign policy, and long-term vision for Australia.The Party is currently tight-lipped on when exactly the official and well publicised launch of the Party will be, but did indicate it would likely take the form of a high-profile speech given by Leader Albert Jing to the Australian people. That official launch will likely be the first time most Australians will hear and see what the All Australians Party is about. Formal national campaigning is expected to commence after that.Also, the party has provided that the membership fee for new members is currently either waived completely or heavily discounted in an effort to bring in new members and to support the inclusivity of new participants. The Party’s organisation structure is such that there are general members and supporters who receive a range of privileges, as well as working party members who hold official positions, operational roles and candidacies within the party.Donations are also open to the Australian public through the party website.

