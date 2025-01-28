Koniag Government Services Expands Strategic Partner Program to Strengthen Commitment to Small Businesses

Koniag Government Services

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS), a leading provider of innovative solutions to government agencies, proudly announces the expansion of its Strategic Partner Program . This initiative reinforces KGS’s unwavering commitment to supporting small businesses and enhancing service delivery for its customers. As part of this expansion, KGS is delighted to welcome two distinguished partners: Koniag Energy & Water, an Alaska Native Corporation, and Spry Methods, an innovative and agile small business.Koniag Energy & Water integrates cutting-edge technology with traditional values to deliver exceptional service and superior craftsmanship. Offering end-to-end industrial solutions, they specialize in conceptual design, local manufacturing, seamless installation and maintenance, and staffing for business-critical positions. Their technical expertise spans industries such as Oil & Gas, Water/Wastewater, Power Generation, and Mining.Spry Methods, with over 20 years of experience, excels in providing Cyber, Intelligence Analysis, National Security, and Mission IT services to federal government and commercial entities. Known for its highly adaptable and mission-focused business model, Spry delivers innovative and dependable solutions in its four key areas of expertise: Mission IT, National Security, Intelligence Analysis, and Cyber Security.Through the Strategic Partner Program, KGS aims to eliminate barriers for partner small businesses, enabling them to tap into new customers and opportunities. Unlike traditional transactional partnerships, KGS’s Strategic Partners share common cultural values, including loyalty, business ethics, commitment to excellence, employee growth, continuous improvement, and brand pride. Partners also share the responsibility of contributing to the program’s success.“KGS is committed to building a collaborative ecosystem where small businesses can thrive,” said Carl Buffington, Chief Growth Officer at Koniag Government Services. “By partnering with exceptional companies like Koniag Energy & Water and Spry Methods, we can combine strengths, foster innovation, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”The KGS Strategic Partner Program also delivers significant benefits to customers, including:• Larger Ecosystem: Access to a broader network of small, industry-leading businesses.• Increased Diversity, Equity, and Representation: Enhanced diversity and representation in customers’ industrial bases.• Better Value: Flexible rate structures that provide superior value for investments.• Direct Access to Decision-Makers: Engagement with corporate decision-makers, offering a level of accessibility not typically found in larger organizations.By combining capabilities with its partners, KGS creates a powerful synergy, offering customers a competitive edge and driving success across industries.For more information about Koniag Government Services and the Strategic Partner Program, please visit www.koniag-gs.com About Koniag Government Services (KGS)Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.Contact: Stephanie Ambrose sambrose@koniag-gs.com

