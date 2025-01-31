Axis Therapy Centers Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

Axis Therapy Centers Kristin Hanson MA, BCBA, LBA, chief executive officer of Axis Therapy Centers Erick M. Dubuque, PhD, LBA, BCBA-D Director ACQ

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Axis Therapy Centers for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Iowa.This newly accredited organization offers ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Its program was evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide “We believe that accreditation is not just a recognition but a commitment to ongoing improvement, assuring our clients and partners that they are associated with an organization dedicated to the highest standards,” said Kristin Hanson, chief executive officer of Axis Therapy Centers.Axis Therapy Centers is a multi-disciplinary clinic for children and adolescents with autism, developmental disabilities, and special needs. Its services include Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, feeding therapy, social skills groups, preschool prep groups, caregiver training, summer day camps, and training to schools and outside organizations. Axis' mission is to be an extension of clients' families by providing compassionate and personalized treatment.“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Axis Therapy Centers underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.To learn more, visit autismcommission.org ###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.Learn more at autismcommission.org.

