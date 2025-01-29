Vitrek Launches Next Gen Compliance Test Automation Software

QT Insite Test Automation Software

LOCKPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitrek, a US-based manufacturer of high-end test, measurement and signal recording equipment, announced today that it has introduced a new test automation software package — QT Insite . This, the latest in their line of Quick Test software releases, is distinguished by its streamlined use of system resources and robust features.Designed to work with Vitrek’s 95x, 98x and V7x series of hipot testers as well as the company’s 964i high-voltage switches, QT Insite software helps automate test procedures by simplifying test design, set-up and data tracking.With QT Insite software, complex high voltage test sequences can be programmed to run from a remote computer or uploaded to the hipot equipment itself. Once programmed, the floor operator can see specific test instructions then initiate the tests via a barcode scanner and even see how the test is progressing in real-time via user-friendly graphical displays.Popular among medical, aerospace and manufacturing sub-assembly makers where the cost of errors are high, QT Insite software allows manufacturers to store data automatically on their network by model and serial number in a wide variety of configurable formats. The software also enables the data to be searched, filtered and exported.Customizable operator permissions and user profiles in the software provide security over the test settings, making this a popular choice for applications where data security and traceability are critical.Vitrek makes it easy to sample QT Insite software by offering a free trial version for up to 45 days.“The goal of QT Insite software is to make it easier to use our testers in demanding applications,” said Chad Clark, Vitrek’s Vice President of Sales, adding, “For this software release, we reduced the price to simplify the decision whether to buy or design your own test software. Our test equipment enables both, so customers can decide for themselves by leveraging our 45-day free trial of the software.”Visit us online at www.Vitrek.com to see our full suite of test & measurement solutions.

