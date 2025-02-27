H2O Degree’s Representative Dellon Sales’ Expanded Territory Now Includes NYC, Eastern PA, New Jersey and Delaware.

Manufacturers’ representative firm provides expanded engineering & applications support for H2O Degree’s wireless utility management solutions.

BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2O Degree, manufacturer of advanced wireless utility metering & management solutions for tenant billing, leak detection, utility conservation and building automation system integration in multi-family and commercial facilities, is pleased to announce the expansion of Dellon Sales’ territory.Dellon sales is a leading manufacturers’ representative firm providing application support and engineering expertise supporting H2O Degree’s wireless submetering, water leak detection and thermostat control products. Their expanded territory now covers New York City, New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware. This expansion aims to enhance H2O Degree’s presence and support in these regions.The New York-based manufacturers’ representative firm has been serving the Mid-Atlantic region for over 4 generations supporting plumbers, contractors, specifiers and end users with a variety of plumbing, heating and HVAC products.President of H2O Degree, Don Millstein, said “Dellon Sales has done an incredible job growing the New York & Northern New Jersey market for H2O Degree. With over 70 years of industry experience, their team of highly trained experts helps project managers, engineers, contractors and architects ensure they specify the right products for both new and retrofit projects. It was only logical to expand Dellon’s existing territory to support H2O Degree in these additional markets as well.”To learn how H2O Degree’s submetering and leak detection systems result in significant savings, please go to www.h2odegree.com About H2O DegreeH2O Degree manufactures a broad line of wireless mesh, radio-based submetering and leak detection & alarming systems that measure individual apartment or condo use of water, domestic hot water energy, boiler and chiller energy, electricity, gas and BTUs. The company also offers Green Thermostats, which track energy use and apartment temperature while allowing tenants and property owners to set temperature set-points and schedules, adjust set-back temperatures when tenants are away or asleep and report HVAC maintenance issues. For more information, please visit www.h2odegree.com

