H2O Degree Launches LS4001 Wireless Floor Flood Sensor for Leak Detection & Flood Mitigation

BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- H2O Degree , a leader in advanced wireless metering and utility management solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the LS4001 Wireless Leak Detection Sensor. Designed for multi-family, commercial and industrial buildings, this cutting-edge device is engineered to detect and mitigate water leaks, protecting properties from costly water damage and promoting sustainable water usage.The LS4001 sensor represents the next evolution in H2O Degree’s LoRaWAN Enabled suite of IoT-based wireless solutions for utility management and building automation. The wireless sensor is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that provides real-time leak detection and alarms. When water is detected on the floor, the system provides an audible alert at the sensor’s location in addition to instantly alerting building managers of the event via H2O Degree’s cloud-based platform’s mobile app and text messaging, enabling immediate response and preventing potential damage.The LS4001’s compact, user-friendly design makes it easy to install in any environment, including behind the toilet, around hot water heaters, under washing machines and in utility rooms, ensuring broad applicability across different types of facilities. The LS4001 sensor can be integrated with H2O Degree’s LS6000 series of remote shut-off valves to prevent catastrophic water flood damage.Key Features of the LS4001 Wireless Sensor:• Real-Time Leak Detection: The LS4001 offers accurate, immediate detection of water leaks, allowing building operators to respond quickly and reduce the risk of damage.• Wireless Connectivity: Seamless LoRaWAN enabled wireless communication with H2O Degree’s cloud-based monitoring platform, providing instant alerts and data tracking.• Battery-Powered Operation: The LS4001 operates on long-lasting batteries, ensuring consistent performance over time without complex wiring or external power sources.• Scalability: Ideal for large-scale deployment across multi-family buildings, offices, and industrial complexes, the LS4001 can be part of a broader smart water management system.• Prevention and Mitigation: Proactively detects leaks and helps prevent water waste, lowering utility costs and enhancing sustainability initiatives.“With the LS4001, we are empowering building operators to take control of their water management with real-time insights and alerts,” said Don Millstein, President of H2O Degree. “Water damage can be incredibly expensive, and traditional leak detection methods often come too late. The LS4001 is designed to address this problem head-on, giving users the tools they need to protect their properties, save water, and avoid unnecessary costs.”The LS4001 sensor is the latest addition to H2O Degree’s growing portfolio of smart utility management solutions, which includes wireless submetering systems, energy management tools, and occupancy sensors. With a focus on efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, H2O Degree continues to provide advanced solutions for property managers, facility operators, and owners looking to reduce utility consumption and minimize risks associated with water damage.

