St. Augustine Alligator Farm Becomes First Florida Facility to Achieve WheelChariot Gold Certification

Setting the standard for accessibility, St. Augustine Alligator Farm joins Georgia Aquarium as a leader in inclusivity for guests with disabilities.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park has made history as the first facility in Florida to receive the prestigious WheelChariot Gold Certification for accessibility. This recognition solidifies the zoo’s commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for guests of all abilities. They join an exclusive network of accessibility leaders, becoming only the second organization nationwide to achieve this honor, following the Georgia Aquarium The WheelChariot Gold Certification is awarded to facilities that excel in accessibility across mobility, sensory, hearing, and visual needs. St. Augustine Alligator Farm stood out for its exceptional efforts to ensure that all visitors can enjoy its unique experiences.Key Accessibility Highlights:1. Seamless Mobility Access: The facility features well-maintained pathways, accessible ramps, and clearly marked parking areas designed to provide smooth navigation for guests using mobility devices.2. Innovative Sensory Accommodations: Guests with sensory sensitivities will find thoughtfully designed quiet zones, making visits more comfortable and enjoyable.3. Interactive Tactile Exhibits: The farm offers outstanding tactile experiences, such as interactive exhibits with shells, bones, and full-sized alligator models, providing enriching opportunities for guests with visual impairments.4. Dedicated and Trained Staff: With training provided through KultureCity, the staff is equipped to assist guests with accessibility needs, ensuring a supportive and accommodating experience.“St. Augustine’s proactivity to partner with an organization like us and work to improve is outstanding,” said Gabriel Jones, CEO of WheelChariot. “We hope they act as a catalyst and an example to more organizations like them ready to take action to make their spaces more inclusive.”As the first Gold Certified facility in Florida, St. Augustine Alligator Farm is setting the standard for accessibility in the state’s tourism and wildlife conservation industries. WheelChariot is excited to partner with the zoo to promote this achievement and share its inspiring story with the community.For more information about St. Augustine Alligator Farm’s accessibility features, visit www.wheelchariot.io ###For further information or media inquiries at St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park, please contact:Molly EbersoldSales and Marketing Manager, St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Parkzoosales@alligatorfarm.com###ABOUT WHEELCHARIOTWheelChariot is a pioneering accessibility organization with a dual-platform approach designed to improve access for individuals with disabilities across the nation. Through our public review platform, individuals with disabilities can share feedback and experiences, providing valuable insights into accessibility at various establishments. Complementing this, WheelChariot’s business platform offers in-depth audits, certification, and consulting services that empower organizations to elevate their accessibility standards. By combining real user experiences with professional assessments, WheelChariot supports businesses in creating truly inclusive spaces and proudly certifies those that meet rigorous accessibility criteria. Our mission is to foster a society where accessibility is an expectation, not an exception.

