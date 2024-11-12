Georgia Aquarium Earns Second WheelChariot Gold Certification for Accessibility

Georgia Aquarium earns its second WheelChariot Gold Certification, setting a standard for accessibility and inclusive experiences in public spaces.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Aquarium continues to set the standard for accessibility by becoming the first facility to achieve Gold Certification from WheelChariot for two consecutive years.This exceptional milestone highlights Georgia Aquarium’s dedication to delivering inclusive guest experiences that ensure accessibility is woven into every aspect of their operations.WheelChariot is dedicated to advancing business accessibility through strategic audits, consultation, and public recognition for businesses that prioritize inclusivity. WheelChariot’s Gold Certification is a distinguished honor awarded only to facilities that meet rigorous standards for accessibility.Georgia Aquarium remains the only organization in WheelChariot’s network to have achieved this certification, reflecting their exceptional dedication to inclusivity and accessible guest experiences. This distinction not only celebrates Georgia Aquarium’s ongoing commitment to creating accessible spaces but also marks a unique achievement in the Atlanta metro area and beyond.“We’re continually awed by the incredible effort made by Georgia Aquarium and its team to remain at the forefront of accessibility for anyone with any type of disability,” said Gabriel Jones, CEO of WheelChariot. “They continue to remain the most accessible experience we’ve visited anywhere in the country.”This year, Georgia Aquarium worked alongside WheelChariot from the early stages of development for Explorer’s Cove, a brand-new exhibit opened in 2024.The aquarium’s proactive approach to inclusive design ensures that all visitors, regardless of ability, can fully enjoy their offerings. Accessibility features at Georgia Aquarium include wheelchairs, golf carts, tactile and specialized exhibit information, a sensory room, and encounter programs designed with accessibility in mind.“It’s integral to our mission to ensure the wonders of the aquatic world is accessible to everyone. That includes all aspects of accessibility for our guests to enjoy the Aquarium, which is why receiving the Gold Certification from WheelChariot is so important to us,” said Sam Herman, Director of Guest Programs at Georgia Aquarium.Through WheelChariot’s Gold Certification, businesses like Georgia Aquarium gain public recognition for their dedication to inclusivity. The certification assures visitors that these organizations prioritize accessible experiences and are committed to creating spaces that welcome everyone.For more information about Georgia Aquarium’s accessibility offerings, please visit georgiaaquarium.org/accessibility-at-georgia-aquarium To learn more about WheelChariot and our accessibility review platform, please visit wheelchariot.io ###For further information or media inquiries at Georgia Aquarium, please contact:Paige HaleSenior Manager of Communications, Georgia Aquariumphale@georgiaaquarium.org###ABOUT WHEELCHARIOTWheelChariot is a pioneering accessibility organization with a dual-platform approach designed to improve access for individuals with disabilities across the nation. Through our public review platform, individuals with disabilities can share feedback and experiences, providing valuable insights into accessibility at various establishments. Complementing this, WheelChariot’s business platform offers in-depth audits, certification, and consulting services that empower organizations to elevate their accessibility standards. By combining real user experiences with professional assessments, WheelChariot supports businesses in creating truly inclusive spaces and proudly certifies those that meet rigorous accessibility criteria. Our mission is to foster a society where accessibility is an expectation, not an exception.ABOUT GEORGIA AQUARIUMGeorgia Aquarium is a leading 501(c)(3) non-profit organization located in Atlanta, Ga. that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. Georgia Aquarium continues its mission each day to inspire, educate, and entertain its millions of guests about the aquatic biodiversity throughout the world through its engaging exhibits and tens of thousands of animals across its eight major galleries.

