Tehama Technologies Introduces Tehama Manager 3.0 for Azure Virtual Desktop

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama Technologies, a leading provider of all-in-one cybersecurity platforms for secure hybrid and remote work, announces the availability of Tehama Manager 3.0 for Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) on Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Co-developed in partnership with the Microsoft for Startups program, Tehama Manager 3.0 is purpose-built for enterprise users and Microsoft resellers, designed to maximize the value of their Microsoft investments. Seamlessly integrating Microsoft solutions, including Entra ID, Intune, and Copilot, with Tehama's advanced security and data governance suite, Tehama Manager offers centralized management capabilities and fully managed secure perimeter data enclaves. As a result, Tehama Manager delivers enterprise-level security, governance, and regulatory compliance with simplicity, speed, and cost efficiency.

This powerful collaboration between Microsoft and Tehama raises the standard for enterprise security and hybrid work solutions by immediately delivering:

- Integrated Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) with included compute resources.

- Comprehensive enterprise security, Uniform, air-locked protection across endpoints, data and applications.

- Centralized provisioning, management, and cost optimization for Microsoft solutions, including Azure Virtual Desktop, Entra ID, and Intune.

- Rapid time-to-value, with streamlined deployment and eligibility for Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).

“This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. From the very beginning, our goal has been to deliver a transformative and innovative solution that is a game changer. With the incredible support of the Microsoft team, we’ve achieved exactly that," said Mick Miralis, Chief Revenue Officer. "Tehama Manager 3.0 sets us apart from others and redefines enterprise security and data governance, setting a new standard for hybrid work services. By integrating Microsoft’s innovative technology with Tehama’s advanced security, data governance, and management platform, we empower enterprises and resellers to maximize the value of their Microsoft investment like never before.”

A Partnership for Digital Transformation

As a participant in Microsoft for Startups program, Tehama continues to benefit from access to Microsoft’s extensive resources, technical expertise, and go-to-market strategies.

"At Microsoft, we are excited to collaborate with Tehama Technologies as part of our 'Microsoft for startups' program”, said Tom Davis, Sr. Partner, Microsoft for Startups. “Together, we provide a unique combination of management, cost optimization and comprehensive security services for Microsoft enterprises'. Together we enable our mutual customer to maximize their Microsoft investment.”

Discover Tehama Manager 3.0 Today

Tehama Manager 3.0 is now available on the Azure Marketplace. For more information, visit Tehama Azure Marketplace.

About Tehama Technologies

Tehama Technologies is a global cybersecurity leader, specializing in hybrid work, compliance, data and AI governance, and security operations. We deliver these services through our innovative secure perimeter data enclaves, ensuring organizations remain resilient in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of integrated advanced security services and virtual desktops, designed for the modern enterprise.

From end-point isolation to protecting your digital assets, data, and applications through controlled access with full auditing and accountability, Tehama Technologies enables you to safely accelerate your digital transformation and meet relevant regulatory and compliance requirements.

For more information, visit https://tehama.io.

