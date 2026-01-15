Tehama and Dispersive Announce Strategic Alliance to Deliver Next-Generation Secure Access and Stealth Networking

Tehama Advanced Networking

OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama Technologies, the leader in Enclave-as-a-Service for secure access and AI-ready data governance, today announced a strategic technology alliance with Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive), the market leader in stealth networking for secure and resilient communications. This partnership brings together Tehama’s secure cloud enclaves with Dispersive’s NSA-level, quantum-resilient secure networking that makes data in motion and communications invisible, unattackable, and resilient by design.

The joint solution integrates Tehama Enclaves, governed virtual environments that isolate data, applications, and workloads with Dispersive® Stealth Networking, which splits and obfuscates traffic across constantly shifting channels, preventing adversaries from discovering, intercepting, or reconstructing communications. Together, they provide enterprises with end-to-end Zero Trust access, data containment, AI governance, and network invisibility across multi-cloud, hybrid, and distributed work environments.

A New Security Architecture for a New Enterprise Reality

Enterprises today must protect regulated data, secure complex supply chains, and enable distributed teams, all while preventing AI-driven attacks and data leakage and meeting tightening compliance mandates. By combining Tehama and Dispersive technologies, organizations gain:

Invisible, high-performance access to sensitive systems

Dispersive dynamically splits and encrypts traffic across multiple secure paths and channels, eliminating exposed attack surfaces.

Secure, governed enclaves for users, workloads, and AI systems

Tehama isolates data and applications inside secure cloud enclaves with full auditability and policy-based Zero Trust controls.

End-to-end containment—from the user to the enclave to the data

Joint enforcement ensures identity-aware, risk-based access with no lateral movement.

Multi-cloud, Self-Custody, and CMMC-ready deployment

Organizations can deploy enclaves and stealth networking inside their own cloud tenant, retaining sovereignty over keys, logs, and compliance posture.

Protection for employees, contractors, vendors, MSPs, and AI workflows

A turnkey solution built for the realities of hybrid work and complex third-party ecosystems.

“Enterprises need more than secure virtual desktops—they need secure, governed enclaves connected through invisible, resilient networks,” said Paul Vallée, CEO of Tehama Technologies. “By integrating Dispersive’s stealth networking with Tehama’s enclave platform, we’re delivering a new category of end-to-end Zero Trust that isolates data, eliminates attack surfaces, and enables sovereign, compliant access across global supply chains.”

“You can’t attack what you can’t see,” said Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO of Dispersive Holdings, Inc. “Tehama’s Enclave-as-a-Service gives organizations a secure, governed environment for their most sensitive data and operations. When combined with our stealth networking technology, customers gain nation-state level security and resilience built on quantum-resilient architecture; ideal for government, defense, financial services, healthcare, and other high-security environments.”

Built for Regulated, High-Security, and High-Performance Environments

Both companies are trusted by organizations with the most demanding mission profiles, including:

- government and defense

- healthcare and life sciences

- banking and financial services

- energy and critical infrastructure

- manufacturing and technology

- enterprises managing large contractor and vendor ecosystems

The joint solution supports CMMC, NIST 800-171, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, FINRA, and emerging AI governance requirements. It also strengthens operational resilience by reducing dependency on legacy VPNs, firewalls, and complex security stacks.

The Tehama + Dispersive integrated solution is available immediately for customers deploying in Tehama Managed environments or via Tehama Self-Custody, where enclaves and Dispersive® Stealth Networking run directly inside a customer’s own cloud tenant.

About Tehama Technologies

Tehama Technologies is the leader in Enclave-as-a-Service, providing secure, compliant, and governed access to sensitive data and systems across global supply chains. Organizations use Tehama Enclaves to isolate systems and data, host governed virtual desktops, and enforce Zero-Trust access for employees, contractors, and third-party providers—without the complexity of integrating multiple security tools.

Built for hybrid, multi-cloud, and regulated environments, Tehama delivers policy-based security, continuous auditability, and full data containment to support compliance with CMMC, NIST 800-171, SOC 2 Type II, PCI, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and other frameworks. Tehama also enables strong AI governance by ensuring sensitive data stays unavailable to AI adoption, or contained, controlled, and fully traceable. With both cloud-hosted and Self-Custody deployment options, Tehama provides enterprises with the flexibility to operate enclaves in Tehama’s cloud or within their own. Tehama Technologies empowers organizations to secure their distributed workforce, protect their supply chain, and accelerate digital transformation with confidence. Learn more at Tehama.io.

About Dispersive Holdings, Inc.

Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive) delivers stealth networking for ultra-secure, high-performance communications. Inspired by military-grade spread spectrum techniques, Dispersive’s patented multipath software obfuscates and splits traffic across dynamically changing channels, ensuring networks remain virtually invisible, resilient, and quantum-resilient. Trusted by defense, intelligence, critical infrastructure, and high-security enterprises, Dispersive is redefining how secure connectivity is done. Learn more at www.dispersive.io.

