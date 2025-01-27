Temporary Residency Applications Handled in 2024

Submit Release
MACAU, January 27 - In 2024, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute has handled 115 temporary residency applications for "Investors, Managerial Personnel and Professionals with Special Qualifications". Among them, there were 66 renewal applications, 5 applications for residency extension to family dependent, and 44 new applications. 12 new applications were approved in 2024. For more details, please visit IPIM’s official website: https://www.ipim.gov.mo/en/services/investment-residency/news/statistics/

