Array of intriguing activities to be held in the six historic districts to celebrate the Chinese New Year

MACAU, January 27 - With the aim of adopting the “1+4” appropriate economic diversification strategy and actively promoting the development of Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”, the Macao SAR Government’s working group and the six integrated resort enterprises are continuously promoting the revitalization of Macao’s historic districts. During the occasion of the celebration of the Lunar New Year of the Snake, an array of intriguing activities will be held at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, the Mount Fortress Garden, the Barra Zone around the D. Carlos I dock, the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, the Taipa Houses, the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro area and the Pedestrian Zone of Rua da Felicidade, celebrating the Spring Festival with residents and tourists and creating a vigorous atmosphere in the new year.

Galaxy Entertainment Group presents “Spring Market” at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards

From 18 to 26 January (Saturdays and Sundays) and from 31 January to 2 February, the Galaxy Entertainment Group hosts the “Lai Chi Vun Shipyards Spring Market” at the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards X11-X15, featuring over 15 cultural and creative booths from local small and medium-sized enterprises, offering a selection of Chinese New Year souvenirs with local characteristics for residents and tourists. Game booths and a photo area with festive installations are set up. Other exciting activities are held in the afternoon, including live music performances to liven up the festive atmosphere as well as festive craft workshops for families and crafts enthusiasts to participate. In addition, from 31 January to 2 February, there will be a God of Wealth Parade and distribution of fortune gift bags. During the event, the Galaxy Entertainment Group will provide free shuttle bus services between the Diamond Lobby at Galaxy MacauTM and the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, facilitating the travel of residents and tourists.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment to present “Blessed Mount Fortress”

From 29 January to 12 February, Melco Resorts & Entertainment will host the cultural and artistic event “Blessed Mount Fortress” at the Mount Fortress Garden. An array of cultural and artistic activities including photography services for participants to dress in traditional costumes, workshops on Tang Dynasty attire and makeup, a lucky lantern wall, interactive fortune-telling experience at the Fortress, as well as the Chinese New Year installation in conjunction with the Macao Museum’s exhibition “Edification of the Masses - An Exhibition of Cultural Treasures from the ZHOU • QIN • HAN • TANG Dynasties”, will be presented, allowing residents and tourists to experience the charm of traditional Chinese culture in an interesting manner. The event will also feature a Chinese New Year food market, New Year performances by the Macao Youth Chinese Orchestra, live bands performing festive music, as well as the God of Wealth giving blessings, welcoming the New Year with prosperity and joy.

MGM sets up the “Barra Lucky Blessing Market” in the Barra District

From 24 January to 25 February, MGM presents the “Barra Lucky Blessing Market” in the Barra Zone around the D. Carlos I dock, featuring a series of diverse activities that interweave arts and life, including creative workshops for New Year prints from Prince Kung’s Palace Museum, exclusive collaborations and exhibitions by Japanese illustrator Shinri Murakami, popular music performances from across Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Mainland China, a chic market of trendy goods, local specialties from the Barra Kitchen, a pop-up café by Bookand, the Exhibition “cAITM: Soul Scan” and the Mastermind behind “Macau 2049”, creating a lively atmosphere for the New Year.

Sands China presents the “Philip Colbert’s Macao Art Tour” in old Taipa

From 15 January to 16 March, Sands China presents the “Philip Colbert’s Macao Art Tour” at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and at the Taipa Houses, featuring a total of seven themed art sculptures. Amongst them, two giant sculptures the “Lobster Firecracker” and the “Lobster Cockerel”, dedicated to the theme and characteristics of Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and Taipa Houses, were meticulously created by contemporary pop artist Philip Colbert. During the event, the parks will be decorated with the artist’s iconic lobster elements and festive activities. Residents and tourists are welcome to stroll through the old downtown of Taipa and explore the footprints of the “Lobster King”.

SJM Resorts, S.A. to liven up the atmosphere in the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro with “Unfold a New Year of Excitement”

From 29 January to 12 February, SJM Resorts will host a series of exciting activities in the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro area, including street performances at the Hong Kung Temple Square and workshops on Chinese New Year couplets and canvas bag painting, to be held on designated dates in collaboration with the Macau Youth Art Association, allowing the public to experience the joy of the festival. In addition, the revitalised heritage building “Kam Pek Market” gathers various local small and medium-sized restaurants, housing eight restaurants which opened previously on the ground floor and more restaurants on the first floor which were in operation on 25 January, serving a variety of specialties from China, Portugal, Japan, Thailand and Taiwan. During the festival, there will be music performances and Lunar New Year couplet writing. The exterior wall of the building will be decorated with Chinese New Year lanterns, injecting more vitality and charm into the Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro area, showcasing the area’s unique festive atmosphere.

Wynn Macau offers a “Chinese New Year Market” in the Pedestrian Zone of Rua da Felicidade

From 31 January to 4 February, Wynn Macau will organize a Chinese New Year Market in the Pedestrian Zone of Rua da Felicidade, featuring cultural and creative stalls and offering signature beverages. Customers who spend a designated amount at the stalls of local small and medium-sized business in the Pedestrian Zone will have a chance to participate in the games and receive exclusive Chinese New Year gift bags. A series of performances and activities will be held at the venue, including the Lunar New Year balloon twisting, street performances and flash mob shows. The “God of Wealth” will be present to give blessings with luck and prosperity to the public. During the Lunar New Year period, festive installations and decorations will be set up in the Rua da Felicidade, creating a strong festive atmosphere.

For more information on the events organised by the integrated resort enterprises, please stay tuned to the Macao Activities website “Enjoy Macao” at www.enjoymacao.mo and the latest updates from the relevant enterprises.