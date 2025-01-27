Announcement of medical service arrangements of Macao Union Hospital for Chinese New Year holiday

MACAU, January 27 - In view of the Chinese New Year holiday, the specialist outpatient services (including all specialist clinics, the Imagiology Centre, blood drawing and specimen collection services) and international medical services of the Macao Union Hospital will be closed in the afternoon of 28 January (Tuesday) and from 29 to 31 January (Wednesday to Friday).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.